Werewolf Therapeutics Appoints Tim Trost As Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Tim Trost as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Trost is an accomplished life sciences executive with extensive leadership experience in financial and accounting operations and strategy.

"I am thrilled to welcome Tim to the Werewolf team," said Daniel J. Hicklin, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Werewolf Therapeutics. "Tim brings extensive experience in leading and guiding life sciences companies through different stages of development. His expertise at building and managing financial and accounting infrastructure will serve us well as we continue to build out our key functions and advance our lead programs to the clinic."

Mr. Trost joins Werewolf from Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio), where he served as CFO until the company's acquisition by Bayer AG in October 2020. Prior to AskBio, Mr. Trost was Senior Vice President and CFO of Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments in oncology and biodefense, where he helped lead the company through a variety of private and public financings. Prior to Chimerix, Mr. Trost was instrumental in venture financing and collaborations as the Vice President and CFO at Argos Therapeutics, Inc., a venture capital-backed immunotherapy company, and Senior Vice President and CFO at InteCardia, Inc., a venture-backed cardiac imaging company that was acquired by Syncor International Corporation. He also previously held leadership roles with Coastal Physician Group, Inc., as Executive Vice President and CFO, and with PwC, where he last served as a Senior Manager in the Research Triangle practice. Mr. Trost holds a B.S. in accounting from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and is a Certified Public Accountant.

"Werewolf is creating a new era of tumor-selective, systemically delivered drugs with the potential to deliver more effective, less toxic treatments for people with cancer. I'm excited to join this team of proven oncology drug developers during an important period in the company's growth," said Mr. Trost. "We are well-positioned to advance our portfolio of INDUKINE™ product candidates into the clinic as we pursue the goal of improving outcomes for patients with cancer."

About Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc.Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary PREDATOR™ platform to design molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. These potentially best-in-class therapies, which we refer to as INDUKINE™ molecules, are intended to target the tumor microenvironment, or TME, safely and selectively. Our lead product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2, or IL-2, and Interleukin-12, or IL-12, respectively, INDUKINE molecules for the treatment of solid tumors. We plan to file an investigational new drug application, or IND, for WTX-124 later in 2021 and for WTX-330 in early 2022, and thereafter initiate a Phase 1/ 1b clinical trial for each candidate in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

