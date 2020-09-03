Wequassett Resort And Golf Club Adds Twenty-eight Atlantic To Its Five- Star Legacy In Forbes Travel Guide's 2021 Star Awards

CHATHAM, Mass., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Travel Guide ("FTG"), the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas, today offered a sneak peek at select winners from its upcoming 2021 Annual Star awards. Wequassett Resort and Golf Club's signature restaurant, twenty-eight Atlantic, was awarded the esteemed Five-Star rating, one of 74 restaurants worldwide. The Resort has proudly held the Five-Star distinction for six consecutive years.

A Cape Cod tradition for generations, Wequassett is an exquisite hideaway spanning 27 pristine waterfront acres surrounded by lush gardens overlooking tranquil Pleasant Bay and the Atlantic beyond. Accommodations are housed in 27 buildings of Cape Cod-style architecture and include 120 luxurious guest rooms and suites reminiscent of comfortable seaside residences. Amenities include two magnificent pools, two private beaches, four tennis courts, five diverse restaurants, boating and sailing, children's programming, and championship golf at the prestigious Cape Cod National Golf Club.

The resort's signature restaurant, twenty-eight Atlantic, housed in an 18 th century sea captain's home overlooking Pleasant Bay is one of the most stunning settings in New England. The décor of the restaurant incorporates many fine features such as an exposed wine rack, beautiful fireplace, rich wood paneling, period lighting fixtures and marine art. Noted Executive Chef, James Hackney, helms the kitchen and relishes the region's fresh native seafood and indigenous ingredients from artisanal farms. Chef Hackney is passionate about creating exquisite seasonal tasting menus with superb wine pairings.

"We are thrilled that twenty-eight Atlantic has been added to the coveted Five-Star status and very proud that the Resort has been recognized as Five-Star since 2016, a very gratifying accomplishment for our talented and dedicated staff. Our quest to elevate twenty-eight Atlantic's rating has been truly embraced by our entire team and I am so grateful for this recognition, particularly during such a challenging time," said Mark Novota, Managing Partner of Wequassett Resort and Golf Club.

Forbes Travel Guide, the world-renowned expert in genuine Five-Star service, announced its 2020 Star Awards in February. FTG is now adding to the prestigious award winners list by revealing some 2021 winners early to provide getaway inspiration as travel picks up post-quarantine the early winners for 2021 were inspected prior to COVID-19 closures.

"It gives us much pleasure to recognize these deserving properties with their 2021 awards," said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. "We hope that these excellent properties will prompt travelers to start dreaming about their next trip and build anticipation for our forthcoming full slate of awards in 2021."

He added, "It's difficult to earn a Forbes Travel Guide Star Rating, and all of our winners have demonstrated dedication in their passion for service. We congratulate them all and their commitment to consistently deliver excellence to guests."

Forbes Travel Guide will celebrate the full list of 2021 Star Award winners in spring 2021.

To view the new Star Award winners, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

For a detailed explanation of how Forbes Travel Guide compiles its Star Ratings, click here .

About Wequassett Resort and Golf ClubWequassett Resort and Golf Club is distinguished as the only hotel on Cape Cod and the Islands to have earned Forbes Five-Star status for both the resort and its signature restaurant, twenty-eight Atlantic. The property is also a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts' esteemed Legend Collection. Located in Chatham, Massachusetts, the resort is set on 27 secluded acres overlooking beautiful Pleasant Bay and offers 120 luxurious guest rooms and suites. Five restaurants feature diverse dining experiences from elegant to beach side casual, all with spectacular water views. Executive Chef, James Hackney, serves a sophisticated menu of iconic New England creations in the Five Star, twenty-eight Atlantic, while The Outer Bar & Grille is a perennial destination for casual coastal cuisine. Recreational amenities abound and include, private beaches and pools, tennis, boating and sailing, and golf at the esteemed Cape Cod National Golf Club. The Children's Center offers innovative, educational, and whimsical programming encouraging younger guests to explore one of the country's most imaginative playgrounds. The resort features over 30,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space creating a dramatic backdrop for weddings, social gatherings, and conferences. The resort has been consistently recognized by Travel + Leisure and Conde Nast Traveler since 2015. For more information, please visit, www.wequassett.com.

About Forbes Travel GuideForbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best luxury experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit Forbes TravelGuide.com.

