Wenzel's Farm Introduces Two New Beef Jerky Flavors - Smoked BBQ And Sweet And Spicy Add To The Popular Line Of Premium Beef Snacks

MARSHFIELD, Wis., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wenzel's Farm, an award winning, premium provider of high quality, hand crafted, small batch meat snacks is pleased to announce that they have introduced two new flavors to their popular Beef Jerky line.

In 2020, Wenzel's Farm expanded their offering when they added Beef Jerky to their product lineup. Consistent with their other meat snack products, the Beef Jerky has no artificial colors, no MSG, and is gluten-free. It contains no nitrites or nitrates and has 10 grams of protein per serving with only 90 calories.

Joining the popular Original, Peppered, and Teriyaki flavors are the new Smoked BBQ, and Sweet and Spicy flavors of Jerky. These two fantastic flavors offer great taste with the same healthy, naturally smoked beef that customers come to expect from Wenzel's Farm.

"In the past year, our beef jerky has become a huge success," stated Mark Vieth President of Wenzel's Farm. "The introduction of these two new flavors will significantly expand our offerings, and help meet the demand and desires of our customers."

To see the complete line of Wenzel's Farm products, visit www.wenzelsfarm.com.

About Wenzel's Farm:Tucked away in the heart of dairy land, and still operating on the family farmstead in which the brand originated, Wenzel's Farm is an award winning, premium provider of high quality, hand crafted, small batch meat snacks and products. Using family recipes that have been handed down for generations, Wenzel's Farm has been producing quality Wisconsin meat products since 1949.

Contact: Jeff Bergmann 715.442.2078 314052@email4pr.com

