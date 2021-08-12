Wendy Arnold, MD Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wendy Arnold, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Professional for her outstanding achievements and credentials in the fields of Medicine and Leadership Coaching, and for her accomplishments as the CEO and Founder of Dr. Wave, Inc.

Named in the Top 100 Physicians in the country by The Top 100 Magazine, Dr. Wendy Arnold is a highly trained surgeon, award-winning Teacher, Military Leader, and Professional Woman. She has served on active duty for 27 years, with ten years as a Marine Corps officer, and 17 years as a Naval officer and physician, which includes a deployment as Marine Special Operations Task Force Surgeon in support of combat operations in Afghanistan.

In addition to having obtained a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Management from Pittsburgh University as well as a Doctor of Medicine from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, Dr. Arnold earned a second board certification in Integrative Medicine from the American Board of Physician Specialties (ABPS).

As an instructor and coach, Dr. Arnold created "Dr. Wendy's Achieve Vitality Experience" (DR WAVE) to help executives and high-potential leaders accelerate their leadership development, enhance their performance at work, optimize their health, and improve their quality of life. This proprietary program leverages Dr. Arnold's unique medical and military background and has proven to be effective in helping leaders in both the military and private sector. Focusing on the Whole-Person Concept of leadership and health, the program emphasizes a balanced and sustainable approach to physical and mental wellness, and includes a variety of allopathic and integrative wellness concepts, including time management skills, natural stress management techniques, and nutritional training.

Services offered at Dr. Wave, Inc. include one-on-one coaching, which is designed to help clients break through to new levels of performance, vitality, and quality of life. Dr. Arnold assesses clients' objectives, leadership challenges, and team dynamics in order to provide them with insights, advice, and individually-tailored action plans that can help them achieve challenging personal and professional goals.

Well-known to be a leading figure in the fields of leadership and medicine, Dr. Arnold is an experienced speaker with a strong history of delivering dynamic, interactive, and memorable speeches and presentations to a wide range of organizations. She is known for her ability to motivate, energize, and provide audiences with actionable strategies, tactics, and techniques that they can implement immediately upon returning to their teams!

For those wanting to pursue the highest quality of life and success, Dr. Arnold advises, "work and personal stress can be overwhelming, but that stress can be managed in a way to optimize performance and well-being. I pursued a career in medicine because of the joy that helping people brings to my heart. As a proven leader and physician, I have found my calling in helping elite performers have it all."

Dr. Arnold dedicates this honorable recognition to her mentors, Mike Ettore and Kelly Elmore.

To learn more, please visit http://www.dr-wave.com/ and call (858)-255-1812.

