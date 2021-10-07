WEN® By Chaz Dean Named A 2021 QVC® Customer Choice® Beauty Awards Winner

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The results are in! The QVC customers have voted for their favorite beauty products and WEN® By Chaz Dean has won multiple categories.

WEN® 32 oz Cleansing Conditioner has been named the winner of the QVC Icon category and the Best Shampoo category.

WEN® Botanical Hair & Scalp Tonic has been named the winner of the Best Hair Treatment category.

WEN® Light Finishing Spray has been named the winner of the Best Hairspray category.

WEN® Men's Head to Toe Cleansing Conditioner has been named the winner of the Best Men's Product category.

The annual QVC® Customer Choice® Beauty Awards recognize customer favorites in more than 45 categories across cosmetics, hair care, skin care, devices and more. The nominated products are an assortment of Best Sellers & Customer Top Rated items on QVC.com. These award-winning products will be featured in QVC® Customer Choice® Beauty Awards digital shop and will also be badged with the QVC® Customer Choice® Beauty Awards logo on QVC.com.

WEN® by Chaz Dean's hero product, the Cleansing Conditioner won two awards this year as it is a revolutionary step toward beautiful, healthy-looking, shiny hair - replacing your shampoo, conditioner, deep conditioner, detangler, leave-in conditioner, and even shaving cream. Another iconic product from the line, the Botanical Scalp and Hair Tonic, helps improve the condition of your scalp. Formulated with essential oils of lavender, peppermint, eucalyptus, tea tree, and rosemary, helping to moisturize scalp skin, and add shine, and manageability for all hair types. Finally, the Light Restorative Finishing Treatment Spray is a modern, ultra-lightweight finishing spray with a dry finish - designed to give flexible, buildable hold to hair.

"I'm honored to be nominated in the Customer Choice Beauty Awards. The nominations themselves are amazing, but knowing that the winners are chosen directly by the QVC customers affirms what has always been my philosophy: I create products to fit the needs of our customer base and what they tell us they are looking for. We would not be where we are without the QVC customers that have supported us for all these years. It is to their credit that our Cleansing Conditioner has won for Best Shampoo every year since the beginning in 2009 but also I'm blown away that they have embraced us in so many other categories as we have grown."

QVC is a leader in building brands through livestream video storytelling across multiple platforms while delighting millions of customers each day with new discoveries and products to love. QVC offers beauty brands the platforms and tools to build relationships with an engaged community of digitally savvy shoppers. As a Customer Choice Beauty Award winner, WEN® By Chaz Dean continues to foster this engaging community of dedicated customers.

For additional information on WEN® By Chaz Dean please visit https://chazdean.com/. To learn more about the QVC® Customer Choice® Beauty Awards, please visit https://www.qvc.com/content/beauty/customer-choice-beauty-awards.html.

About WEN® By Chaz DeanLaunched with just one product in 2000, today, WEN spans over 700 products. It has sold well over 28 million Cleansing Conditioners in the past ten years, making it one of the largest beauty brands on QVC. The line has expanded into a full range of styling products, skincare, body care, lip care, fragrance, home, men's, kids, and pet care. In 2020, WEN secured seven QVC Customer Choice Beauty Awards, including Best Shampoo, Best Hair Treatment, Best Hairspray, Best Body Lotion, Best Self Tanner, Best Men's Product, and QVC Icon Award. In its lifetime, WEN has received 35 awards from the retailer.

About QVC ® QVC is a world leader in video commerce across broadcast, streaming, mobile, and social platforms, offering engaging, interactive shopping experiences for millions of people worldwide and large audiences for thousands of vendors. QVC delivers the joy of discovery through the power of relationships. Every day, QVC engages millions of shoppers in a journey of discovery through an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products, from home and fashion to beauty, electronics, and jewelry. Along the way, QVC connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories, and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, and Italy. Worldwide, QVC reaches 218 million homes via its 12 broadcast networks and reaches millions more via multiple streaming services, websites, mobile apps, and social pages. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com, follow @QVC on Facebook , Instagram , or Twitter , or follow QVC on Pinterest , YouTube , or LinkedIn .

Qurate Retail, Inc. includes QVC, HSN ®, Zulily ® and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, "Qurate Retail Group SM"), as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group believes in a Third Way to Shop ® - beyond transactional ecommerce or traditional brick-and-mortar stores. In addition to being a world leader in video commerce, Qurate Retail Group is among the top ecommerce retailers in North America (according to Digital Commerce 360) and is a leader in mobile commerce and social commerce. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com , follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn . QVC, Q and the Q logo are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

