Wemlo Wins Award For Mortgage Technology Innovation

DENVER, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- wemlo SM, an innovative fintech company that provides third-party mortgage loan processing services has been named to the ninth annual HousingWire HW Tech100 Mortgage awards list, recognizing the most innovative technology companies in the mortgage industry.

A 2-year-old, Florida-based startup, wemlo is reshaping mortgage loan processing in the mortgage broker channel. Wemlo developed the first solution for mortgage brokers that combines third-party loan processing with an all-in-one digital platform. Its product offering is the only enterprise-grade solution of its kind in the mortgage brokerage space. The innovative system automates and streamlines processing tasks.

"We are delighted to be a 2021 HW Tech100 Mortgage honoree," said Steve Gelley, co-founder of wemlo. David Rogove, co-founder of wemlo, agreed, "I believe wemlo fosters an environment where innovation is encouraged and that naturally lends itself to evolution and growth. Being included on this list with other ground-breaking mortgage technology companies speaks volumes about the value of our product offerings."

According to HousingWire , the HW Tech100 program provides housing professionals with a comprehensive list of the most innovative and impactful companies in the industry. That list can then be leveraged to identify partners and solutions to the problems that mortgage lenders and real estate professionals face every day.

"After the uncertainty and unpredictability of last year, we expected a greater adoption of technology. However, these 100 real estate and mortgage companies took digital disruption to a whole new level and propelled a complete digital revolution, leaving a digital legacy that will impact borrowers, clients and companies for years to come," said Brena Nath, HousingWire's HW+ managing editor.

The mortgage broker channel is ripe for change and wemlo's goal is to provide loan originators with a transparent processing solution with a strong technology foundation. Interested in learning more about how wemlo's third-party processing services can benefit your business? Visit wemlo.io to get started today.

About wemlo

Wemlo, SM NMLS #1853218, is a technology-focused mortgage loan processing startup that is reshaping the mortgage broker channel. It developed the first cloud service for mortgage brokers, combining third-party loan processing with an all-in-one digital platform. Its product is marketed and sold to mortgage brokerages and loan originators across the country. Wemlo is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings, which includes RE/MAX®, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and Motto Mortgage®, the first national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S.

