Welltower To Participate In BMO Real Assets Conference

TOLEDO, Ohio, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower® Inc. (WELL) - Get Report announced today that it will participate in the BMO Real Assets Conference to be held on September 3, 2020. In conjunction with the conference, Welltower has issued the following presentation which can be found at:

https://welltower.com/BMO-2020-Real-Assets-Conference-Presentation

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (WELL) - Get Report, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower™, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. For more information, visit www.welltower.com .

