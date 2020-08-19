Welltok Reports Workplace Wellbeing Program Participation Increases During COVID

DENVER, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts are warning of an impending mental and financial health crisis as the pandemic persists. Leading employers nationwide are getting ahead of it by strengthening their wellbeing programs with timely resources - and it's paying off. Welltok, the consumer activation solutions company, today reported staggering completion rates of 70-94% for COVID-related wellbeing programs by both essential and remote employees.

"If there was ever a time to invest in employee wellbeing - it's now. The stress and uncertainty of COVID is taking a toll," said April Gill, senior vice president of market solutions at Welltok. "To keep employees physically and mentally strong, it's essential to provide highly-relevant resources that drive action and connect people with the support they need whether they are at home or in the worksite."

Over the past few months, essential workers, as well as employees working from home, are seeking more mental health and financial wellness support. Popular resources include the financial education tool "how market volatility affects your retirement" by Prudential Financial (71-75% completion rates) and a digital resilience training program "dealing with uncertainty" (78 - 83% completion rates). Additional in-demand resources related to COVID-19 include content and tools covering topics such as "staying healthy while working from home," "protecting yourself and others," and "what to do if you have coronavirus".

"I really needed this topic and help. My anxiety has been so out of control - wreaking havoc inside myself. I so appreciated the info on what to focus on each day to help myself get better," said a program participant.

These resources are conveniently available through Welltok's total wellbeing solution, which provides a single destination for employees to engage and take action. This may include managing existing conditions, staying physically active, enrolling in benefits and managing stress and finances. It also serves as the platform for companies to connect with employees effectively, which has proven especially valuable for utility, retail, food and beverage, and manufacturing workers.

"As we head into the fall and we all shift from a temporary to a more permanent 'distanced' society, it will only be more critical for organizations to keep supporting and connecting with their people," Gill added. "What's significant about these programs are that people are hungry for support and taking actions to improve their resilience and financial situation."

On behalf of health plan, health system and employer clients, Welltok has deployed millions of essential COVID-19 communications including critical updates, remote care options, workplace safety guides, wellbeing resource awareness, and more. The company is uniquely positioned to target and engage individuals using multiple channels including text, email, automated calls (IVR), AI chatbot, social and direct mail, which are all delivered through HIPAA-compliant and HITRUST-certified systems.

About WelltokWelltok is an award-winning consumer activation solutions company that improves people's total wellbeing. Only Welltok uses a smart mix of proprietary data and machine learning to engage consumers in personalized and rewarding ways to drive action. Our solutions integrate SaaS software, curated resources, a partner ecosystem and professional services to help health plans, employers and health systems support healthier, happier populations.

Media Contact Erica Sniad Morgenstern 415.697.3496 pr@welltok.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/welltok-reports-workplace-wellbeing-program-participation-increases-during-covid-301114722.html

SOURCE Welltok, Inc.