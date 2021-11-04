Wellsley Farms Organic Baby-Cut Carrots (Photo: Business Wire)

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, today announced the company is offering its free turkey promotion, along with incredible savings on over 200 qualifying items this Thanksgiving.

From Nov. 4 - Nov. 24, 2021, BJ's members can once again get a free Butterball whole turkey with coupon* plus a BJ's $10 award, when they spend $100 on qualifying items, in the same transaction, either in-club or at BJs.com/FreeTurkey, while supplies last.

"This Thanksgiving, we know our members are eager to celebrate the holidays together, so we're thrilled to offer our members not only a free turkey promotion, but a $10 award as well, to help them with their holiday shopping," said Michael Leary, senior vice president, GMM, perishables, grocery and beverages, BJ's Wholesale Club. "Whether shopping in-club or from the comfort of their home, members can find everything they need to make the most of their Thanksgiving time with family and friends."

Members can choose from over 200 qualifying products and more than 40 participating brands, including household essentials like Tide Pods Ultra Oxi Liquid Laundry Detergent Pacs, General Mills Cheerios Cereal, Gold Medal Flour, Swiffer Wet Jet Starter Kit, McCafe Premium Roast Coffee 84 ct. K-Cup Pods, Pampers Sensitive Wipes, Pillsbury Chocolate Chip Dough, and more. Shoppers can view a complete list of qualifying items at BJs.com/FreeTurkey.

Members can redeem this offer at BJs.com/FreeTurkey with curbside pickup, in-club pickup, same-day delivery on BJs.com or when shopping in-club.

And from Dec. 2 - Dec. 16, 2021, members will be able to redeem their $10 award for holiday shopping, either in-club or online at BJs.com, while supplies last. Limit 1 per member.**

BJ's offers everything members need for Thanksgiving from fresh sides and delicious pies to all the ingredients for their family's favorite Thanksgiving meal, all in an easy one-stop shop:

Members can also get their Thanksgiving grocery essentials delivered right to their door in as little as two hours with BJ's same-day delivery.

For its 15th year, BJ's will be closing its clubs on Thanksgiving Day to give team members well-deserved time off with friends and family. Members can still shop Black Friday deals online at BJs.com on Thanksgiving Day. BJ's will re-open on Friday, Nov. 26 at 7 a.m. for all members to enjoy the treasure-hunt experience and shop Black Friday deals in-club.

This holiday season, members can shop their way with BJ's convenient shopping options, including in-club shopping, ship-to-home, same-day delivery, in-club pickup and curbside pickup. Plus, BJ's is offering members a flexible and convenient way to finance holiday purchases over $99 with its buy now, pay later payment option. The buy now, pay later option is available for purchases made on BJs.com for delivery and with in-club pickup and curbside pickup.

Add joy to your job this holiday season! BJ's is now hiring for a variety of seasonal, part-time and full-time positions. BJ's offers newly increased starting wages, flexible hours, career growth and sign-on bonuses for many positions. To apply, candidates can visit their local club or go online to BJs.com/Careers.

Shoppers can learn more about BJ's Wholesale Club by going to www.bjs.com.

* Limit one per Member. Must purchase $100 of qualifying items, before taxes, in one transaction, from 11/4/21 - 11/24/21. Excludes Instacart purchases. All Butterball Organic Turkeys are excluded. Void if altered, reproduced or unlawful. No cash value. Availability and pricing may change and vary by Club or BJs.com. No rain checks. Manufacturer funded. Discount may be based on lowest-priced item and applied to each qualifying item proportionally for multiple-item coupons. Sales tax may be due on all or part of pre discounted price by law. Discount given at the time of purchase will be deducted from returned merchandise and cannot be reused.**Limit one Award per Primary Membership. A $10 Award will be added to the Primary Membership Account on 12/2/21, to be used by 12/16/21 in-Club or on BJs.com. If not redeemed by 12/16/21, Award will no longer be available. Excludes Supplemental Memberships. This special Awards promotion is separate from the My BJ's Perks® Program and does not alter its terms.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 222 clubs and 152 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states.

The Company's common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (BJ) - Get BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Report.

