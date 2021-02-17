Wells Fargo To Present At The Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) said today that Chief Financial Officer Mike Santomassimo will present at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 8:50 a.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) - Get Report said today that Chief Financial Officer Mike Santomassimo will present at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 8:50 a.m. ET.

The live webcast will be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/events.

A replay of the webcast will be available for three months.

