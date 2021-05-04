Wells Fargo Responds To India COVID-19 Crisis

As part of its response to the ongoing COVID-19-related humanitarian crisis in India, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is committing more than $3 million through nongovernmental organizations to increase hospital capacity, supply oxygen concentrators and...

As part of its response to the ongoing COVID-19-related humanitarian crisis in India, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) - Get Report is committing more than $3 million through nongovernmental organizations to increase hospital capacity, supply oxygen concentrators and critical medical equipment, provide emergency transportation, and support health care workers. Wells Fargo has several offices in India, and the company has taken steps throughout the pandemic to help ensure the health and safety of its employees in India and globally through remote work and enhanced benefits.

"It's been heartbreaking to see the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in India," said Bill Daley, Vice Chairman of Public Affairs. "Our priority is to care for our employees and local communities in India. These grants can help nonprofits quickly provide much needed medical equipment and build capacity while providing care for those affected and support for health care professionals tirelessly working to save lives."

The grants are in addition to $225 million in philanthropic contributions for COVID-19 relief that Wells Fargo has deployed globally since 2020.

Grants will go to United Way agencies in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai; Nirmaan Organization; Akshay Patra Foundation; Mantra Social Services; and NASSCOM Foundation. Funding will aim to:

Provide portable hospital annex units with 200 beds

Deploy oxygen concentrators to hospitals

Deliver COVID-19 isolation kits for people recovering at home

Support ICU ambulances to help transport patients to hospitals

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wells Fargo has continued to provide enhanced benefits and support for its employees. Nearly all Wells Fargo employees in India are currently working remotely, and the company has been covering costs for COVID-19 testing and vaccines, as well as offering enhanced medical insurance coverage, COVID-19-related leave, and time away for vaccines.

"We thank all of our employees across the globe, but especially those in India and the Philippines right now, as they demonstrate a tremendous amount of resiliency and courage during this challenging time, while continuing to care for one another, their communities, our business and our customers," said Arindam Banerrji, managing director of India and the Philippines.

