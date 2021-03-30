Wells Fargo Issues Statement On Archegos

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) - Get Report today issued the following statement:

"We had a prime brokerage relationship with Archegos. We were well collateralized at all times over the last week and no longer have any exposure. We did not experience losses related to closing out our exposure."

