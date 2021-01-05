Wells Fargo Announces Termination Of AML-Related Consent Order

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has terminated a 2015 consent order related to the company's Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering (BSA/AML) compliance program.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) - Get Report today announced that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has terminated a 2015 consent order related to the company's Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering (BSA/AML) compliance program.

"Building the right risk and control infrastructure and remediating our legacy issues remain our top priority, and the termination of this consent order is evidence of our progress," said CEO Charlie Scharf. "While we are pleased with this action, we have a significant amount of work ahead of us and are continuing to commit the necessary resources to this effort."

The consent order required the bank to implement customer due diligence standards that include collection of current beneficial ownership information for certain business customers. Wells Fargo undertook significant work to remedy the deficiencies that gave rise to the consent order and to enhance its BSA/AML compliance program.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) - Get Report is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.92 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo's vision is to satisfy our customers' financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,200 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet ( wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 31 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 30 on Fortune's 2020 rankings of America's largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

News Release Category: WF-CF

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005962/en/