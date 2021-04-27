Wells Fargo Announces Preliminary Voting Results Of 2021 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced today that its shareholders elected as directors the 12 nominees named in the company's proxy statement and approved an advisory proposal on 2020 executive compensation.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) - Get Report announced today that its shareholders elected as directors the 12 nominees named in the company's proxy statement and approved an advisory proposal on 2020 executive compensation. Shareholders also ratified the appointment of KPMG LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2021. Shareholders did not approve the four shareholder proposals presented at the meeting.

The final voting results will be reported on a Form 8-K that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

