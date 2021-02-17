Wellness-Focused ECOS Paints Collaborates With Award-Winning Interior Designer Lisa Tharp Introducing "Lisa Tharp Colors"

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to surging consumer trends for healthier homes and spaces, ECOS Paints , leading manufacturer of non-toxic 1, odorless 2, VOC-free 3 paints, stains and varnishes, today introduced Lisa Tharp Colors , a collaboration with award-winning designer, colorist and wellness expert Lisa Tharp . Featuring 60 exquisite colors presented in curated groups of neutrals and colors, this line gives customers solutions for creating healthier homes, while providing a simplified paint selection process. Lisa Tharp Colors are available through ECOS Paints that adorn the walls of the Louvre, Westminster Abbey, the Getty Museum, and offices of Etsy, Google and Microsoft.

"ECOS Paints produces premium quality, handcrafted paints that recognize the health and wellbeing of our customers," said Julian Crawford, CEO, ECOS Paints. "Lisa shares our commitment to create healthier interiors. This collection embodies her vision and provides the tools for everyone to achieve designer-inspired results at home," he added.

Lisa Tharp Colors offer several options to simplify the paint selection process. Every color has six suggested pairings to use as accent colors or to create a harmonious flow across adjoining spaces. Each color has been assigned light reflectivity and temperature ratings and neutrals are arranged by undertone, helping to simplify selection and avoid mistakes. Consumers can also order removable, real paint wall swatches to get an accurate representation of the color in their space.

"I have been a fan of ECOS Paints since I first discovered the brand more than 10 years ago. I recommend ECOS to all my clients because of its health benefits," said Tharp. Tharp's commitment to helping others create healthier homes is at the heart of this collaboration.

Consumer demand for health-focused homes is on the rise globally. According to a Global Wellness Institute report, homes designed to improve people's wellness now command up to 25% higher price premiums. Further, a survey by Eco Pulse reported that 66% of millennials are concerned about indoor air quality.

1. Conforms to ASTMD-4236, specifically concerning oral toxicity, skin irritation and respiratory effects2. No traditional paint or polyurethane odor, which can cause headaches, nausea, and respiratory issues3. Conforms to CDPH 01350 (VOC emissions taken at 11, 12, & 14 days for classroom and office use)

