Wellness Coaches Broadens Registered Dietitian Services With Acquisition Of Your Wellness Consultants

BLUE BELL, Pa., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Coaches, the leading provider of tech-enabled health, safety, and wellbeing solutions, has expanded its nutrition division following the strategic acquisition of Your Wellness Consultants (YWC), a highly regarded wellness company focusing on evidence-based one-on-one nutrition counseling, corporate wellness programs, and wellness seminars and demos.

"YWC has an impeccable reputation for delivering the highest quality services and is well-known for their health improvement outcomes and customer service. In addition, YWC's work with athletes and their direct-to-consumer model are excellent additions to our portfolio of premium nutrition offerings. We look forward to working with YWC's experienced team to share best practices and drive continued growth across an expanded operational and customer footprint," said Rob Putnam, CEO Wellness Coaches.

"It's thrilling to join forces with the largest and most awarded RD team in the country. YWC clients will not only have expanded access to a broad range of health, safety and clinical services, but users will be able to enjoy a unified and optimized customer experience with access to Wellness Coaches' patented, innovative, and cutting-edge digital health platform, Healthy Ways™," said co-owner John Rickards of YWC. And, co-owner Danielle Burge added, "Integrating with Wellness Coaches is the natural next step for us, and it benefits our existing client base tremendously. The culture and leadership at Wellness Coaches are a great fit for our organization and our entire team is excited to combine efforts and deliver even greater value to our customers and their employees."

Founded in 2002, Wellness Coaches serves 350,000 employees across more than 500 employer locations throughout the United States. To learn more about its total healthcare solutions and request a consultation, please visit www.wellnesscoachesusa.com.

About Wellness CoachesWellness Coaches is one of the largest and most-experienced tech-enabled wellness, nutrition, and injury prevention service providers, utilizing both onsite and virtual expertise to help employers increase engagement, improve population health, mitigate safety risks and reduce healthcare and workers' comp costs. In addition, since the start of the pandemic, Wellness Coaches has delivered new COVID-19 solutions including, vaccine administration and verification, point-of-care and at-home rapid testing, nursing services and other capabilities designed to help employees return to work safely.

