Wellington-Altus Welcomes Industry Leader Jordy Chilcott To Head Wealth Strategy And Enablement

WINNIPEG, MB and TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Wellington-Altus Private Wealth ( Wellington-Altus) is pleased to welcome Jordy Chilcott as Executive Vice-President, Wealth Strategy and Enablement in our Toronto office. For more than 30 years, Chilcott has been a leader in Canada's wealth management industry and has held executive leadership positions across advisor management and asset management businesses.

In this role, Chilcott will be responsible for leading the firm's wealth management teams, most notably: Regional Sales Management, Advanced Wealth Planning, Marketing, Platforms and future asset management initiatives. Prior to joining Wellington-Altus, Chilcott was President of Sun Life Global Investments where he was responsible for leading the overall development, management and growth of the company.

"Today is a big day for our company, we just got discernably better. We've waited for the right person to make our strategy come alive and are excited for Jordy to join us," said Shaun Hauser, Wellington-Altus Founder and President.

"Jordy will drive our leadership position in enabling advisors to provide comprehensive, tailored and independent wealth management advice to their clients. This further strengthens our move away from the antiquated revenue-only sales structure many firms follow in favour of holistic wealth management that will help our advisors win," he added.

Previously, Chilcott held a number of leadership roles including leading Scotiabank's Global Asset Management business across Canada, Mexico and Asia, and President and CEO of Dynamic Funds. Additionally, he has held several senior positions at Standard Life Mutual Funds and Investors Group, having begun his career as a securities trader.

"I'm excited to join Canada's top-rated investment advisory firm. The time is right for technology-driven independent firms. I am looking forward to implementing approaches that further enable Wellington-Altus advisors in their pursuit of better client outcomes," said Chilcott.

About Wellington-Altus Private Wealth

Founded in 2017, Wellington-Altus Private Wealth ( Wellington-Altus) is the top-rated* wealth advisory company in Canada. With more than $10 billion in assets under administration, and offices across the country, Wellington-Altus identifies with successful, entrepreneurial advisors and their high-net-worth clients.

