Wellington-Altus Holdings Inc. Strengthens Board Of Directors With Appointment Of David Feather

WINNIPEG, MB and TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Wellington-Altus Holdings Inc. ( Wellington-Altus) announced the appointment of David Feather to the holding company's Board of Directors as an Independent Director. For more than 30 years, David has been a leader in Canada's investment management industry and serves on several boards.

David is currently Chairman of Russell Investments Corporate Class Inc. and the past Chairman of Russell Investments Canada Ltd., where he was President and CEO from 2010 to 2017. He is very engaged in the Canadian asset management industry and is an advisor to several organizations across traditional and alternative asset classes.

"Attracting someone of David's pedigree to our Board of Directors speaks to the traction we are gaining in the Canadian wealth management landscape. David will be another experienced, steady voice at the table assisting in the leadership of Canada's fastest-growing independent wealth management company," said Shaun Hauser, Wellington-Altus Co-Founder and President.

Previously, David was with Mackenzie Financial Corp. and was President of Mackenzie Financial Services Inc. He has also worked in the Economic Strategy Group at Ernst & Young (Woods Gordon) and in Corporate and Government Banking at Bank of Montreal.

"It's terrific to become part of the Wellington-Altus family. I've long admired the industry leadership of its founders, executive team, and the firm's high-caliber advisory teams. Wellington-Altus provides Canadian investors with a truly independent choice with a full-service offering encompassing all of the integral aspects of financial advice, as well as, access to the highest-quality investments - listed and private, active and passive, traditional and alternative," said David.

Additionally, David is Chairman of The Peter Cundill Foundation, a Bermuda-based purpose trust with a mission to improve the well-being of young people. The Foundation has maintained many of the investing disciplines of its benefactor and has granted nearly $100 million to youth programs - primarily in the areas of education, mental health, and physical wellness. He is also a member of the McMaster University Board of Governors and a Director of Raising the Village. David graduated from McMaster University with a BA and an MBA.

About Wellington-Altus Holdings Inc.Founded in 2017, Wellington-Altus Holdings Inc. ( Wellington-Altus) is the parent company to Wellington-Altus Private Wealth—the top-rated* wealth advisory company in Canada. With more than $15 billion in assets under administration, and offices across the country, Wellington-Altus identifies with successful, entrepreneurial advisors and portfolio managers, and their high-net-worth clients. *Investment Executive 2020 Brokerage Report Card.

SOURCE Wellington-Altus Holdings Inc.