Wellen Park Holds No. 4 Spot On 2020 List Of Top-selling Master-planned Communities

VENICE, Fla., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wellen Park (formerly known as West Villages) has been named the No. 4 top-selling master-planned community in the U.S. for 2020 by prominent real estate consulting firms, John Burns and RCLCO. With 1,415 home sales in 2020, an 11% increase from 1,273 home sales in 2019, Wellen Park performed strongly despite market challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and maintained its 2019 ranking.

"Over the past year, we've received tremendous interest from homebuyers who recognize how special Wellen Park is," said Rick Severance, president of Wellen Park. "The neighborhood and home options, lifestyle, and amenities Wellen Park offers have all contributed to a record number of home sales, something we expect will continue in 2021."

Wellen Park offers a vibrant mix of residential, commercial and recreational options amongst three districts: West Villages, Downtown Wellen and Playmore. The community currently has approximately 8,000 residents, and at full build-out will have more than 60,000 residents and 22,000 homes.

Starting off the new year, homebuilder Lennar has opened its Tortuga neighborhood to buyers after selling out of single-family homes and villas in Gran Paradiso during the second quarter of 2020. Only coach homes remain available for sale in Gran Paradiso.

Tortuga is the last West Villages neighborhood to break ground. Designed around a serene park setting, Tortuga will feature a wide variety of elegantly appointed executive homes, each including luxury extras and upgrades at no additional charge. Floorplans range from 1,677 to 3,231 square feet of living space and prices range from the high $200s to the high $300s.

DR Horton's Preserve neighborhood sold out in the fourth quarter of 2020 and IslandWalk by DiVosta has entered its last phase of development. Homebuyers can choose from floorplans that range from 1,372 to nearly 3,000 square feet. Home prices start in the high $200s.

The West Villages District has 10 neighborhoods from homebuilders DiVosta, Lennar, Mattamy Homes, M/I Homes, Neal Communities, Sam Rodgers and WCI. Home options include single-family and attached homes and condominiums. The single-family home floor plans range from 1,350 to nearly 4,000 square feet and prices range from the low $200s to the $600s.

In the new Playmore District, several national homebuilders are under contract for 2,000 homesites amongst six new neighborhoods, including one neighborhood with a bundled golf course. The homebuilders, including some new to Wellen Park such as Toll Brothers, will offer a diverse range of home options, including single-family, villas, townhomes, coach homes and condominiums.

Amidst a year of strong sales, Wellen Park also made progress on numerous amenities within the master-planned community.

Construction was completed on the Welcome Center, a 5,000-square-foot immersive and interactive community hub for prospective homeowners, visitors and Wellen Park residents. Open to the public and located next to the Marketplace plaza along U.S. 41, the sleek and energized building offers informational and social gathering areas for people to enjoy and learn more about the master-planned community. Barrel & Bean, the adjoining coffee, wine bar and craft beer cafe, is also open to the public. The cafe offers Venetian Coffee Roasters coffee and pastries in the morning, sandwiches and paninis for lunch, and small plates, wine and craft beer for happy hour and dinner. Visitors can stop by the Welcome Center located at 12275 Mercado Drive between 10:00 am-5:30 pm Monday thru Saturday.

In 2020, Wellen Park completed a land swap with Sarasota County Schools. In exchange for 60 acres near the Atlanta Braves' spring training stadium in the Playmore District, the school district received a 130-acre site suitable to build both a K-8 school and high school in the near future. Wellen Park residents will gain expanded education options through the A-rated public school district.

Excavation on the 80-acre lake anchoring Downtown Wellen also began in 2020. Currently under construction, Downtown Wellen will include a vibrant hub filled with shopping, dining, entertainment and other amenities. The mixed-use development will be open to residents and visitors alike and feature waterfront experiences, pedestrian-friendly streets and public community spaces.

Phase One of Downtown Wellen, which will include retail shops; waterfront dining and other restaurants; a town hall; a kids' playground and splash pad; a food truck kiosk area; and an outfitter equipped with e-bikes, paddle boards and kayaks to enjoy the active lake; and a 3-mile health and wellness trail is expected to open in the third quarter of 2022. Plans within Downtown Wellen, which is nearly 175 acres, also include an apartment complex, assisted living community and hotel.

A 2.8-mile path encircling the lake will connect to the existing 18-mile trail network, with plans to add an additional 25 miles of trails. The community's extensive nature and fitness trails offer robust outdoor recreation and ample opportunity to exercise and connect with other residents.

The community's brand and vision are rooted in wellness. Wellen Park's wellness focus is holistic and practical, designed to give residents greater opportunities to connect with one another, take care of themselves and encourage a healthy and active lifestyle, all within an inclusive, genuine community vibe.

Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, is the developer and majority landholder of Wellen Park. For more information about living at Wellen Park, call 941-960-7805, go to wellenpark.com or visit the Welcome Center at 12275 Mercado Drive in Venice, Fla. The Welcome Center is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wellen-park-holds-no-4-spot-on-2020-list-of-top-selling-master-planned-communities-301203028.html

SOURCE Wellen Park