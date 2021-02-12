Well™ Health Inc. Announces COVID Vaccination Self-Scheduling Capabilities Through Multiple Industry-Leading Partners

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Well Health Inc., a Saas digital health leader in patient communications and 2021 Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach , announces COVID Vaccination Self-Scheduling available through third-party partnerships with industry-leading, HIPAA-compliant self-scheduling systems. COVID Vaccination Self-Scheduling will help healthcare providers accelerate vaccination efforts and engage large patient populations — both current EHR and non-EHR patients — at scalable price points, as low as $250 per vaccination location per month.

Well Health announces COVID vaccination self-scheduling capabilities through multiple industry-leading partners

"To date, WELL Health technology has successfully helped providers facilitate 4 million COVID vaccine-related messages and more than 1 million COVID vaccine appointments," said Guillaume de Zwirek, CEO and Founder, Well Health Inc. "We want to accelerate those numbers and know we cannot do it alone, especially when time and lives are on the line. By partnering with industry-leading self-scheduling partners, we can offer healthcare providers superior technology, multiple options to meet their unique workflows, and competitive pricing, all while staying focused on what WELL does best: exceptional patient communications."

COVID Vaccine Self-Scheduling options, provided by WELL Health's partners, will enable healthcare providers to accelerate vaccine distribution by:

Allowing patients to self-schedule both appointments, which has proven to be more efficient and faster than manually scheduling appointments. Improving appointment slot utilization so all vaccine doses and appointments are maximized. Ensuring second dose appointments are followed up on and self-scheduled, ensuring complete vaccination protection. Engaging as many patients as possible with secure messaging to existing EHR patients, as well as non-EHR patients. Successfully reaching underserved communities, who could be outside of a health system's current EHR, is critical in fighting this pandemic, combating health inequity and ensuring the most vulnerable patients are protected.

WELL Health continues to offer new solutions and strategic partnerships to help healthcare providers solve critical COVID-related problems. In addition to COVID Self-Scheduling, WELL Health recently launched the Vaccine Deployment Program (VDP). WELL Health's VDP allows providers to rapidly execute secure patient messaging for COVID-19 vaccine communications, including patient education, vaccine safety reassurance, appointment scheduling (both doses), adverse event monitoring and more, and can be implemented in as little as five days.

About Well TM Health Inc. WELL TM Health is a SaaS digital health leader in patient communications and the 2021 Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach . WELL Health's intelligent communications hub is the only two-way digital health solution engaging patients throughout their entire care experience. WELL Health enables conversations between patients and their providers through secure, multilingual messaging in the patient's preferred communications channel: texting, email, telephone, and web chat. WELL Health facilitates more than 1 billion messages for 31 million patients annually. By unifying and automating disjointed communications across healthcare organizations, WELL Health reduces unnecessary provider stress and potential errors, while increasing patient visits and loyalty.

Founded in 2015, WELL Health is based in Santa Barbara, California. In 2020, WELL Health was named among the Best Places to Work by Modern Healthcare and ranked #170 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies.

For more information, visit https://wellapp.com .

1Data from 12/9/2020 to 2/11/2021, provided by WELL Data Insights

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/well-health-inc-announces-covid-vaccination-self-scheduling-capabilities-through-multiple-industry-leading-partners-301227473.html

SOURCE WELL Health