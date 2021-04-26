Well-Known Wedding Planner Says Post-Pandemic Wedding Bells Are Ringing Loud And Clear

With COVID-19 vaccinations more accessible, weddings have also been given a shot in the arm, says Lynne Goldberg, luxury wedding planner and founder of Ms. Wedding Planner

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynne Goldberg, a well-known luxury wedding planner, is available to share the latest post-pandemic wedding trends .After a challenging year of rescheduling, postponing, canceling and producing Zoom weddings, she says, "The phones are busy and my brides are beginning to smile again."

Of course, Goldberg looks forward to the day when sporting masks, displaying custom hand sanitizer place cards and hiring social distance concierges will be a surreal memory tucked away in an old album.

"With the vaccine now accessible, weddings and events have also been given a shot in the arm," she says. "With smaller budgets and a different outlook, newly engaged couples are planning weddings again but this time with very different priorities. For now, elegant small weddings are in, over-the-top opulent weddings are out."

Either way, Lynne is optimistic about the future of the wedding and event industry and looks forward to sharing the newest 2021 wedding trends.

Invite this in-demand luxury wedding planner to answer such questions as:

Why did COVID-19 vaccines make all the difference?

How did the pandemic change the way couples think about their wedding plans?

Why are couples requiring wedding guests to be vaccinated?

What is "Wedding Vaccine Invitation Etiquette "and why is so important?

Why do smaller wedding budgets no longer carry a stigma?

Why are small weddings trending?

Why has the ceremony become a top priority?

How did sentimental touches become the No. 1 wedding accessory?

Why are outdoor wedding venues thriving?

About Lynne Goldberg

Lynne Goldberg has been planning over-the-top luxury weddings and events for almost 20 years for couples around the country as well as organizations, non-profits, celebrities, sports figures and private clients wanting to wow at their celebrations. Known for her unique touches and event personalization, Goldberg is excited to share her knowledge and creativity with the media.

Contact Lynne Goldberg at (561) 212-6024; 308397@email4pr.com; Lynnegoldberggroup.com

