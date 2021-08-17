WELL Health Recognized On Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Companies For Second Year In A Row

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Well Health Inc. , a SaaS digital health leader in patient communications and 2021 Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach , has been named one of the fastest growing companies by Inc. for the second consecutive year. WELL ™ Health ranks 484 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, placing it in the top 10 percent of companies selected.

"WELL Health is honored to be recognized by Inc., underscoring the great need healthcare providers have for improved patient communications," said Guillaume de Zwirek, CEO and Founder, WELL Health. "We are dedicated to building a best-in-class solution to meet that need. This year we have deepened our relationships with EHRs and are expanding WELL Health's offerings to meet the needs of clinical, population health, and patient experience leaders. This is a multibillion dollar opportunity that also improves patient care and outcomes."

Since WELL Health's first appearance on the Inc. 5000 list in 2020, the company has seen tremendous growth and success, including more than 100 new customers such as Vanderbilt Health , Texas Children's Hospital, and Atlantic Health System . Additionally, since August 2020, WELL Health has:

Secured $45 million Series C funding , bringing total funds raised to $75 million since the company's founding in 2015

since the company's founding in 2015 Forged new collaborations with EHR leaders, Cerner Corporation and MEDITECH , making WELL Health the patient-communication solution for both of the EHRs' healthcare provider customers

Partnered with Twilio to help healthcare providers rapidly implement secure patient communications, at a time when the need to communicate with patients has never been more critical

Been named number 10 on Forbes Best Startup Employers in America

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the U.S. economy's most dynamic segment - its independent small businesses. Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, according to Inc., but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

The Role of WELL Health in COVID Vaccine Efforts

Since the COVID vaccine became available in the United States, leading healthcare providers have used WELL ™ Health communications technology to:

Facilitate more than 7.3 million COVID vaccine appointments *

Send more than 44 million COVID-related messages *

* Data set from 12/9/2021 to 8/16/2021, pulled by WELL Health Data Insights

About Well Health Inc.

WELL ™ Health is a SaaS digital health leader in patient communications and the 2021 Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach . The WELL Health intelligent communications hub is the only two-way digital health solution engaging patients throughout their entire care experience. WELL Health enables conversations between patients and their providers through secure, multilingual (19 different languages) messaging in the patient's preferred communications channel: texting, email, telephone, and live chat. WELL Health helps 200,000+ providers facilitate more than 1.1 billion messages for 37 million patients annually. By unifying and automating disjointed communications across healthcare organizations, WELL Health reduces unnecessary provider stress and potential errors, while increasing patient visits and loyalty.

Founded in 2015, WELL Health is based in Santa Barbara, California. WELL Health has been named No. 10 on 2021 Forbes America's Best Startup Employers list, among the 2020 Best Places to Work by Modern Healthcare and ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies for two consecutive years. WELL Health recently announced $45 million in Series C funding, bringing total funds raised to $75 million since its founding in 2015.

