Well-established Commercial Insurance Agency, Winooski Insurance, Adds New Leader To Team

WILLISTON, Vt., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winooski Insurance of Williston, VT, a leading commercial insurance agency who has been helping business owners protect their businesses for almost 40 years, is growing their leadership team with the addition of Ryan Heaslip.

Mr. Heaslip joins the team as the Director of Commercial Lines - Sales. He is an insurance industry veteran with over a decade of experience, most recently leading market share growth in Vermont for Acadia Insurance. He will report to Jeffrey Mongeon, Chief Insurance Officer, and will be responsible for growing the agency's value proposition to clients and leading Winooski Insurance's commercial expansion plans.

"Being able to add Ryan to our team gives us the best opportunity to accelerate on our agency's growth plans," said Mr. Mongeon. "We've made advances in how we provide more everyday value for our clients and we want to capitalize on that by bringing in new clients that are in search of a better experience. Ryan already helped us improve our client offerings while he was with Acadia and I've been impressed with his ability to help our customers save money by focusing on worker's compensation and value-added services that prevent losses from arising."

About Winooski InsuranceWinooski Insurance is an independent insurance agency specializing in business (commercial) insurance products and consultations. Since 1982 Winooski Insurance has worked diligently to build life-long relationships built on transparency, trust and integrity. Serving Vermont and New England, the agency maintains a rich tradition in local communities - providing excellent customer service, quality insurance products and strong relationships created by local family ownership. For more information, visit Winooski.com.

Contact: Jeff Mongeon, (802) 662-0618

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/well-established-commercial-insurance-agency-winooski-insurance-adds-new-leader-to-team-301209584.html

SOURCE Winooski Insurance