Well Done Moving Company Moves Community's Heart

FRESNO, Calif., Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Well Done Moving, Inc., a woman-owned company, has once again displayed its commitment to the local community with three distinct philanthropic programs designed to ease the burden for its neighbors.

The three efforts were designed to provide much-needed assistance, while underscoring Well Done Moving's commitment to impeccable service as premiere movers of choice. As with all of its clients, Well Done Moving prioritized health and safety throughout each of these efforts:

Moving neighbors in need : Through its "Pay Us Only What You Can Afford" program, Well Done Moving provided its white-glove services to 10 families and companies facing an unexpected move. "We know that economic circumstances often entail the need to move a household or business, which can be costly, especially when it is largely unplanned," says Director of Sales Lindsey Beasley .

: Through its "Pay Us Only What You Can Afford" program, Well Done Moving provided its white-glove services to 10 families and companies facing an unexpected move. "We know that economic circumstances often entail the need to move a household or business, which can be costly, especially when it is largely unplanned," says Director of Sales . Assisting Creek Fire evacuees : When local residents were in need of boxes to pack up their household essentials—and often, a lifetime of memories—the County of Fresno's Purchasing Department asked Well Done Moving if they could donate packing supplies and transport them to the staging area. They complied without hesitation and went a step further to accompany volunteers from the Red Cross, Fresno County Sheriff's department and several departments from the County of Fresno to meet with evacuees, lending additional materials and packing expertise as needed.

: When local residents were in need of boxes to pack up their household essentials—and often, a lifetime of memories—the County of Purchasing Department asked Well Done Moving if they could donate packing supplies and transport them to the staging area. They complied without hesitation and went a step further to accompany volunteers from the Red Cross, Sheriff's department and several departments from the County of to meet with evacuees, lending additional materials and packing expertise as needed. Welcoming Habitat for Humanity recipients to their new homes: A successful transition to a new home starts with construction and ends with the triumphant first entry to the home. Well Done Moving was part of that exciting moment after offering free moving services to two families who are the proud owners of recently built Habitat for Humanity homes.

While Well Done Moving has always a had a commitment to community service, the needs have become increasingly apparent over the past few months, and Beasley believes that local companies have a responsibility to help local communities. In fact, nearly 90% of consumers say that the coronavirus has made it "more important that companies behave ethically," according to a survey from Ketchum, Brand Reckoning 2020: How Crisis Culture Is Redefining Consumer Behavior, Loyalty and Values .

"We are proud of the reputation we have built by providing excellent moving experiences to each of our clients," Beasley says. "As a family-owned, Fresno-based company, we are proud to be able to give back to a community that has entrusted us with their valuables for over a decade."

About Well Done Moving WDM is committed to creating a culture where employees are appreciated and an extension of its family. The company offers competitive pay and starts its team members off above minimum wage. In addition, it offers PTO/sick time, and team members have the opportunity to earn up to five weeks of vacation. These policies, along with its commitment to the community, sets it apart in the moving industry and has helped it grow to be one of Fresno's most trusted local companies.

Domain: https://welldonemoving.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/well-done-moving-company-moves-communitys-heart-301198757.html

SOURCE Well Done Moving, Inc.