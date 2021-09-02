Welding Materials Market By Type, Technology, End-use Industry And Region - Global Forecast To 2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Welding Materials Market by Type (Electrodes & Filler Materials, Fluxes & Wires, Gases), Technology (Arc, Resistance, Oxy-Fuel Welding), End-use Industry (Transportation, Building & Construction, Heavy Industries), & Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The welding materials market is projected to grow from USD 13.6 billion in 2020 to USD 17.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The increasing spending on the building & construction market, development of manufacturing sectors, and growing repair & maintenance activities are likely to drive the welding materials market. APAC is the fastest-growing market for welding materials due to growing demand in Japan, China, and India. Increasing residential building constructions, as well as remodelling/reconstruction of existing infrastructures, are expected to drive the welding materials market in the region.

In terms of value, arc welding segment is projected to lead the global welding materials market through 2025.

The arc welding segment is projected to lead the welding materials market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Arc welding has the advantage of high heat concentration during the welding process wherein an electric arc is produced in between the electrode & base materials that melt the metals. The major advantage of arc welding is the concentration of heat applied to a large surface that enables better welding by providing a depth of penetration, which ultimately reduces the welding time. Arc welding is the most preferred welding technology due to its low cost and can be applied to a wide range of metal surfaces.

The fluxes & wires segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment by end-use industry throughout the forecast period.

The fluxes & wires segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment by end-use industry throughout the forecast period. Flux is a chemical agent, which is used to clean a surface or can be used as a purifying agent. The flux material is used to dissolve the oxides by releasing gases that are trapped on the surface. Fluxes also help remove the impurities from the base metal surface that can further provide a good blending between the base metal and the filler material surface.

In terms of value, the Asia Pacific welding materials market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

APAC is the largest producer and consumer of welding materials across the globe, with almost all major manufacturers and end-use companies present in the region. APAC has witnessed tremendous growth in the past few years, driven by the growing population, favorable investment policies, growing economies, and government initiatives directed at promoting electronics and automobile industries in the region. Cheap labor costs, coupled with favorable import-export policies, have made APAC an ideal market for automotive OEMs as well as electronics manufacturers, which, in turn, are expected to drive the regional welding materials demand.

The increasing number of new housing units and huge investments in the infrastructural sector are also fueling the demand for welding materials in this region. According to the World Bank, APAC is the fastest-growing region in terms of both population and economic growth. The region has experienced significant growth in the last decade and accounted for approximately 34% of the global GDP in 2019. According to the Population Reference Bureau, China, India, and other emerging APAC countries had a combined population exceeding 4 billion in 2019, which is projected to become an increasingly important driver for global consumption over the next two decades.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 APAC to Witness the Highest Growth Rate Due to Increasing Construction Activities4.2 Welding Materials Market, by Region and End-Use Industry, 20194.3 Global Welding Materials Market, by Country

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand from End-Use Industries5.2.1.2 Long-Term Growth in Emerging Markets and Global Energy Infrastructural Investments5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Environmental Impacts of Welding Materials5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Growth Prospect in Developing Countries5.2.3.2 New and Advanced Applications5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Shortage of Skilled Labor and High Labor Cost

6 Industry Trends6.1 Introduction6.2 Value Chain6.2.1 Prominent Companies6.2.2 Small & Medium Enterprises6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis6.3.1 Threat of New Entrants6.3.2 Threat of Substitutes6.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers6.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers6.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry6.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Welding Materials Market6.5 Insights on Arc Welding and Spot Welding6.5.1 Arc Welding6.5.2 Spot Welding6.5.3 Trends6.5.3.1 Consumable Trends6.5.3.2 Automation6.5.3.3 New Processes6.5.3.4 Advanced Materials6.5.3.5 Micro Welding

7 Welding Materials Market, by Technology7.1 Introduction7.2 Arc Welding7.2.1 Most Preferred Technology for Welding Process7.3 Resistance Welding7.3.1 Generally Used for Welding Thinner Gauge Metals7.4 Oxy-Fuel Welding7.4.1 Can be Used to Weld in Places That Do Not Have Access to Electricity7.5 Others

8 Welding Materials Market, by Type8.1 Introduction8.2 Electrodes & Filler Materials8.2.1 Economical and Can be Used on a Wide Range of Metals8.3 Fluxes & Wires8.3.1 Fluxes Shield the Weld from the Atmosphere and Prevent Oxidation8.4 Gases8.4.1 Mainly Used to Protect Molten Metals from Contamination and Oxidation

9 Welding Materials Market, by End-Use Industry9.1 Introduction9.2 Transportation9.2.1 Key End-Use Industry of Welding Materials9.3 Building & Construction9.3.1 Increasing Construction Activities in Emerging Economies to Boost the Market9.4 Heavy Industries9.4.1 Welding is Essential for Repairing Ships, Pipelines, and Offshore Oil Platforms9.5 Others

10 Welding Materials Market, by Region10.1 Introduction10.2 APAC10.2.1 China10.2.1.1 Largest Producer and Consumer of Welding Materials10.2.2 Japan10.2.2.1 Market Growth Supported by Innovations in the Transportation Industry10.2.3 India10.2.3.1 to be the Fastest-Growing Market in APAC by 202510.2.4 Indonesia10.2.4.1 Growing Population to Boost Construction Demand and the Welding Materials Market10.2.5 Rest of APAC10.3 North America10.3.1 US10.3.1.1 US to Lead the Welding Materials Market in North America by 202510.3.2 Canada10.3.2.1 High Usage of Welding Materials Due to Vast Automobile Industry10.3.3 Mexico10.3.3.1 to be the Fastest-Growing Market in North America10.4 Europe10.4.1 Germany10.4.1.1 to Dominate the Welding Materials Market in Europe by 202510.4.2 UK10.4.2.1 Growth in the Automotive Industry to Offer Lucrative Opportunities for the Market10.4.3 France10.4.3.1 Increasing Foreign Investments in Various End-Use Industries to Drive the Welding Materials Market10.4.4 Russia10.4.4.1 Market Growth Supported by the Rise in Public and Private Construction Projects10.4.5 Italy10.4.5.1 Market Growth Favored by the Vast Automotive Industry10.4.6 Netherlands10.4.6.1 Growth in the Manufacturing Sector Significantly Contributes to the Increase in Demand for Welding Materials10.4.7 Rest of Europe10.5 Middle East & Africa10.5.1 Saudi Arabia10.5.1.1 Market Growth Supported by Increasing Government Investments Toward Public Infrastructure-Related Projects10.5.2 South Africa10.5.2.1 Growing Automotive Trade to Boost the Market in South Africa10.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa10.6 South America10.6.1 Brazil10.6.1.1 Brazil to Dominate the Welding Materials Market in South America10.6.2 Argentina10.6.2.1 Government Focus on Encouraging Automotive Industry is An Important Driving Force10.6.3 Rest of South America

11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Competitive Scenario11.2.1 Merger & Acquisition11.2.2 Expansion & Investment11.2.3 Joint Venture & Agreement11.2.4 New Product Development11.3 Competitive Evaluation Matrix11.3.1 Overview11.3.2 Star11.3.3 Emerging Leaders11.3.4 Pervasive11.3.5 Emerging Companies11.4 Strength of Product Portfolio11.5 Business Strategy Excellence

12 Company Profiles12.1 Air Liquide S.A.12.1.1 Business Overview12.1.2 Financial Assessment12.1.3 Operational Assessment12.1.4 Products Offered12.1.5 Recent Developments12.1.6 SWOT Analysis12.1.7 Current Focus and Strategies12.1.8 Winning Imperatives12.1.9 Right to Win12.2 Air Products & Chemicals Inc.12.2.1 Business Overview12.2.2 Financial Assessment12.2.3 Products Offered12.2.4 Recent Developments12.2.5 SWOT Analysis12.2.6 Current Focus and Strategies12.2.7 Winning Imperatives12.2.8 Right to Win12.3 Colfax Corporation12.3.1 Business Overview12.3.2 Financial Assessment12.3.3 Products Offered12.3.4 Recent Developments12.3.5 SWOT Analysis12.3.6 Winning Imperatives12.3.7 Right to Win12.4 Illinois Tool Works Inc.12.4.1 Business Overview12.4.2 Financial Assessment12.4.3 Products Offered12.4.4 SWOT Analysis12.4.5 Current Focus and Strategies12.4.6 Winning Imperatives12.4.7 Right to Win12.5 Linde plc12.5.1 Business Overview12.5.2 Financial Assessment12.5.3 Products Offered12.5.4 Recent Developments12.5.5 SWOT Analysis12.5.6 Right to Win12.6 Lincoln Electric Holdings12.6.1 Business Overview12.6.2 Financial Assessment12.6.3 Products Offered12.6.4 Recent Developments12.6.5 Right to Win12.7 Ador Welding Limited12.7.1 Business Overview12.7.2 Products Offered12.7.3 Right to Win12.8 Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Group Co. Ltd.12.8.1 Business Overview12.8.2 Products Offered12.8.3 Right to Win12.9 Kobe Steel (Kobelco)12.9.1 Business Overview12.9.2 Products Offered12.9.3 Right to Win12.10 Other Players12.10.1 Precision Castparts Corp.12.10.2 Rolled Alloys12.10.3 Laiwu Jincai Welding Materials Co. Ltd12.10.4 Advanced Technologies and Materials Co. Ltd.12.10.5 Hyundai Welding Co. Ltd.12.10.6 Zulfi Welding Electrodes Factory Co. Ltd.12.11 Welding Machine Manufacturers12.11.1 Denyo Co. Ltd12.11.2 Acro Automation Systems Inc. (Us)12.11.3 Panasonic Corporation12.11.4 Esab12.11.5 Voestalpine Bohler Welding Gmbh12.11.6 Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik Gmbh12.11.7 Daihen Corporation12.11.8 Banner Welding Inc12.11.9 Sonics & Materials, Inc. 12.11.10 Amada Weld Tech 12.11.11 Fronius International Gmbh

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/njziz7

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/welding-materials-market-by-type-technology-end-use-industry-and-region---global-forecast-to-2025-301367484.html

SOURCE Research and Markets