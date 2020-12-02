Welcome Tech's PODERcard Instrumental In Distribution Of $1mm Grant To Immigrant Communities Impacted By COVID-19

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome Tech, an incorporated For Benefit Corporation, connecting immigrants and their families to services that improve their lives, today announced that it partnered with foundations, nonprofits and local...

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome Tech, an incorporated For Benefit Corporation, connecting immigrants and their families to services that improve their lives, today announced that it partnered with foundations, nonprofits and local partners, on a groundbreaking financial relief project providing $1mm to immigrant workers hit hardest by COVID-19. Welcome Tech operates the leading Hispanic immigrant platform, housed under its SABEResPODER brand, and in this first program of its kind, they aim to protect the health and safety of individuals experiencing financial hardship as a result of the economic fallout of COVID-19.

When the Federal Government announced the $3trn CARES Act fiscal stimulus, it overlooked a significant part of the US population that would be most affected by the economic fallout of COVID-19, the undocumented working population. Many of the essential workers in the United States are undocumented and as a result, are not eligible for the $1,200+ payments that were offered to the majority of the population.

"This initiative assisted 1,734 families, essential workers in the front lines of this pandemic. We were able to offer much needed economic stimulus, as well as access to fair and accessible financial services via the PODERcard, our tailor-made bank account." shared Welcome Tech's CEO, Amir Hemmat.

Support for the program was based in part because of Welcome Tech's unique proprietary tech platform, unprecedented reach of over 2 million members, and unique banking service, PODERcard .The initiative supported agricultural workers in California's San Joaquin Valley. The selected recipients received a one-time disbursement of $500 into the bilingual bank account - PODERcard .

Raul Lomeli-Azoubel, Executive Chairman at Welcome Tech said, "This initiative is at the very heart of how we try to work with our communities and help them succeed. We know $1M is not enough but we are delighted to be working as part of this groundbreaking partnership and initiative, and hope to continue expanding it."

Welcome Tech hopes that this is just a start to helping mitigate some of the huge financial burdens that has fallen on this important constituent of the American economic system.

For further information: William Leborgne, william@urwelco.me, 818 913 4335

About Welcome Tech:

Welcome Tech is the World's first platform dedicated to connecting the global immigrant community with the information, products, and services they need to thrive in a new country. Through SABEResPODER, the most recognized & trusted Hispanic immigrant platform in the US, Welcome Tech provides information and products to enable its 2 million+ members to thrive in their adopted country.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/welcome-techs-podercard-instrumental-in-distribution-of-1mm-grant-to-immigrant-communities-impacted-by-covid-19-301183373.html

SOURCE Welcome Tech