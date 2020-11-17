Welcome Joy Into Your Home With Esas Beauty's KOLONYA™

Organic beauty brand is first to launch Turkish tradition in the U.S., just in time for the holidays

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoşgeldin. It's a simple, yet powerful Turkish welcoming which roughly translates to, "I hope you come with joy." Hosts use this greeting as they pour kolonya, the time-honored Turkish symbol of health and hospitality, into the palms of their guests' hands as both a cleanser and refreshing parfum. This centuries-old tradition is the inspiration behind Esas Beauty's debut product, KOLONYA™, available on EsasNYC.com and Amazon.

"We are the first to produce a kolonya in the U.S. While it is 70% organic alcohol, this is not your average hand cleanser. We developed our KOLONYA™ to be vegan, cruelty-free, and non-GMO, and to repair and hydrate your skin," says co-founder Seda Bilginer.

Esas's organic KOLONYA™ may be rooted in rituals, but Bilginer and co-founder Amanda Sichon, who manufacture the products themselves, have revamped it as a luxurious, moisturizing, rinse-free hand cleanser that is perfect for keeping loved ones healthy this holiday season. Esas is offering gift sets in festive, luxe packaging. Plus, the minis make perfect stocking stuffers!

KOLONYA™ comes in beautiful, eco-friendly bottles that are perfect for displaying in your foyer and sleek enough to store in your purse. It comes in many different fragrances to suit everyone's taste.

"We locally source ingredients such as Bok choy for the proprietary extracts found in KOLONYA™ and have made sustainability the focal point in everything we do," explains Sichon.

A hand cleanser unlike any other, KOLONYA™ heals and hydrates while putting your soul at ease with mood-enhancing fragrances and peace of mind that you are using an effective cleansing method. This holiday season, welcome joy into your home with KOLONYA™. Hoşgeldin.

About Esas BeautyEsas Beauty is a farm-to-beauty brand developed by chemists Seda Bilginer and Amanda Sichon. After working in the corporate beauty industry for 25+ years, they set out to create a beauty company inspired by their mutual love for science, agritech, wellness, and innovation. Esas products deliver superior benefits without compromising the health of the people who use them, the health of the people that make them, and the wellbeing of Mother Nature. 10% of all profits are donated to Action Against Hunger. More details on Esas can be found at https://esasnyc.com .

