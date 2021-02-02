Welch Capital Partners Inc. Announces The Sale Of D.L. Building Materials Inc. To Georgia-based, Publicly Traded, GMS, Inc. (NYSE: GMS)

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Welch Capital Partners, a subsidiary of Welch LLP, is pleased to announce that it acted as the exclusive M&A Advisor to D.

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Welch Capital Partners, a subsidiary of Welch LLP, is pleased to announce that it acted as the exclusive M&A Advisor to D.L. Building Materials Inc. ("D.L."), an Ottawa/ Gatineau-based, market leading distributor of drywall and other specialty building products in Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec, on its sale to Georgia-based, publicly traded, GMS, Inc. ("GMS").

The Client:For over 30 years, D.L. has been a leader in the distribution of drywall and other specialized building materials. D.L. is Eastern Ontario and Western Québec's largest gypsum supply dealer ("GSD"). Its inventory includes a broad array of building materials and a complete line of interior systems from gypsum, metal framing, suspended and acoustic ceilings, soundproofing, insulating products and specialized tools.

D.L. opened its doors in 1988, operating with only 2 trucks and 5 employees. Today, D.L. has more than 100 dedicated employees and over 30 trucks working hard to serve its customers across the company's two branches: Gatineau, Québec (directly across the river from Ottawa), and Kingston, Ontario.

The Result:D.L. engaged Welch Capital Partners to advise on the sale of the company to a buyer that could continue to serve its customer base and the employees that have helped build the company to what it is today.

After exploring their options, Richard Davis and his family ultimately decided that GMS was the right buyer and would have the least impact on the business going forward.

"I am truly looking forward to the next chapter of D.L. The combined strength will result in a positive outcome for both our employees and customers…" said Richard Davis, Founder and President of D.L.

DL. will continue to operate as a standalone entity, with current General Manager, Shana Davis, remaining in her position as General Manager, along with other members of the management team. Richard Davis will act as a special advisor to D.L.

Welch Capital Partners is a leading corporate finance and mergers & acquisitions advisory firm helping entrepreneurs build and capture value in their businesses. Our team of transaction professionals assists mid-market companies execute transactions by providing top tier advisory services.

