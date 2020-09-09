Welbilt To Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT) announced today that Marty Agard, Executive Vice President and CFO, and Rich Sheffer, Vice President Investor Relations, Risk Management and Treasurer, will participate in live fireside chats at the following two investor...

Welbilt, Inc. (WBT) - Get Report announced today that Marty Agard, Executive Vice President and CFO, and Rich Sheffer, Vice President Investor Relations, Risk Management and Treasurer, will participate in live fireside chats at the following two investor conferences:

- Morgan Stanley's Virtual 8 th Annual Laguna Conference on September 15 th at 3:00 pm ET- C.L. King's 2020 Virtual Best Ideas Conference on September 16 th at 12:30 pm ET

Live audio webcasts of these fireside chats and archived replays can be accessed through the Investors Relations section of Welbilt's website, www.welbilt.com.

About Welbilt, Inc.

Welbilt, Inc. provides the world's top chefs, premier chain operators and growing independents with industry-leading equipment and solutions. Our innovative products and solutions are powered by our deep knowledge, operator insights, and culinary expertise. Our portfolio of award-winning product brands includes Cleveland™, Convotherm ®, Crem ®, Delfield ®, Frymaster ®, Garland ®, Kolpak ®, Lincoln ®, Manitowoc ® Ice, Merco ®, Merrychef ® and Multiplex ®. These product brands are supported by three service brands: KitchenCare ®, our aftermarket parts and service brand, FitKitchen ®, our fully-integrated kitchen systems brand, and KitchenConnect ®, our cloud-based digital platform brand. Headquartered in the Tampa Bay region of Florida and operating 20 manufacturing facilities throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia, we sell through a global network of over 5,000 distributors, dealers, buying groups and manufacturers' representatives in over 100 countries. We have approximately 4,500 employees and generated sales of $1.6 billion in 2019. For more information, visit www.welbilt.com.

