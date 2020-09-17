WeLab Bank Teams Up With Solace To Achieve Digital Banking Ambitions

HONG KONG, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Homegrown virtual bank WeLab Bank has selected Solace as a core component of its technology architecture to establish multi-cloud vendor communication. Using Solace PubSub+, WeLab Bank will run its entire infrastructure on multiple clouds to ensure customer information is well protected and secured. Through the partnership with Solace, WeLab Bank can also continue to deliver innovative and game-changing financial service products to all customers.

Solace's technology helps WeLab Bank connect its key backend systems, including Temenos Cloud Core Banking and Fast Payment, to enable event-driven microservices critical for real-time data flow. This allows WeLab Bank to respond to critical business events in an agile and efficient manner, providing customers with a seamless virtual banking experience. In addition, having the entire virtual bank infrastructure in the cloud with a solid foundation that supports high scalability allows it to bring next-generation digital services to customers 24/7.

"Solace provides us with the scalability necessary to support our vision to become a leading virtual bank in the region. Through a microservices architecture, WeLab Bank can create and deploy innovative products such as GoSave and WeLab Debit Card, one of Asia's first numberless debit cards. Solace's secure and scalable messaging backbone has been invaluable in helping WeLab Bank shorten the time-to-market for our current and future digital bank offerings," said Kenneth Chau, Chief Technology Officer at WeLab Bank.

"Solace is proud to be a part of Hong Kong's digital banking revolution by working with WeLab Bank to bring a next-generation banking experience to fruition," said Sumeet Puri, Chief Technology Solutions Officer, Solace. "Financial institutions that wish to differentiate themselves and thrive in the rapidly evolving financial services sector must seek new ways to leverage real-time data and provide innovative offerings, or they risk being left behind."

About WeLab BankWeLab Bank Limited ("WeLab Bank" or the "Bank"), is a homegrown virtual bank licensed by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority ("HKMA"). Founded by a team of financial and technology experts, WeLab Bank's mission is to understand customers' needs and design a personalized, full-service banking experience that helps them manage and grow their money.WeLab Bank represents a 100% digital banking experience that is simple, intuitive and built around our customers. WeLab Bank focuses on the powerful mobile app and the numberless Debit Card, both designed with obsession with customers' experience and data security.WeLab Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of WeLab Holdings Limited ("WeLab"), a leading fintech company in Asia.

About SolaceSolace helps large enterprises become modern and real-time by giving them everything they need to make their business operations and customer interactions event-driven. With PubSub+, the market's first and only event management platform, the company provides a comprehensive way to create, document, discover and stream events from where they are produced to where they need to be consumed - securely, reliably, quickly, and guaranteed. Behind Solace technology is the world's leading group of data movement experts, with nearly 20 years of experience helping global enterprises solve some of the most demanding challenges in a variety of industries - from capital markets, retail, and gaming to space, aviation, and automotive. Established enterprises such as SAP, Barclays and the Royal Bank of Canada, multinational automobile manufacturers such as Renault and Groupe PSA, and industry disruptors such as Jio use Solace's event broker technologies to modernize legacy applications, deploy modern microservices, and build an event mesh to support their hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and IoT architectures.

