WeissLaw LLP Reminds WTRE, CCX, BMRG And HYACU Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Watford Holdings Ltd. (WTRE) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Watford Holdings Ltd. (WTRE) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Arch Capital Group Ltd. Under the terms of the agreement, WTRE's shareholders will receive $31.10 in cash for each share of WTRE common stock that they own. If you own WTRE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/wtre/

Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX) - Get Report in connection with the company's proposed merger with Software Luxembourg Holding S.A. ("Skillsoft"). Under the terms of the agreement, CCX will acquire Skillsoft through a reverse merger that will result in Skillsoft becoming a publicly-traded company. Upon closing, Skillsoft will acquire Global Knowledge Training LLC for approximately $233 million, bringing the value of the entire transaction to nearly $1.5 billion. If you own CCX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ccx/

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II (BMRG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II (BMRG) , in connection with the company's proposed merger with Eos Energy Storage LLC ("Eos"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, BMRG will acquire Eos through a reverse merger that will result in Eos becoming a publicly traded company. If you own BMRG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/b-riley-principal-merger-corp-ii/

Haymaker Acquisition Corp II (HYACU)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Haymaker Acquisition Corp II (HYACU) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Arko Holdings Ltd. ("Arko"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, HYACU will acquire Arko through a reverse merger that will result in Arko becoming a publicly-traded company. The proposed transaction has a pro forma enterprise value of approximately $2 billion. If you own HYACU shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/haymaker-acquisition-corp-ii/

