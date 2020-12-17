WeissLaw LLP Reminds WORK, NAV, BFT, And ANH Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by salesforce.com, inc. ("Salesforce"). Under the terms of the agreement, WORK shareholders will receive $26.79 in cash and 0.0776 shares of Salesforce common stock for each share of WORK that they own, representing implied per-share consideration of $43.87 based upon Salesforce's December 15, 2020 closing price of $220.15. If you own WORK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/work/

Navistar International Corporation (NAV) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Navistar International Corporation (NAV) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by TRATON SE. Under the terms of the agreement, NAV shareholders will receive $44.50 in cash for each share of NAV that they hold. If you own NAV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/NAV/

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Paysafe Group Holdings Limited ("Paysafe"). Under the terms of the agreement, BFT will combine with Paysafe via a reverse merger that will result in Paysafe becoming a publicly traded company. If you own BFT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/bft/

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Ready Capital Corporation ("Ready Capital"). Under the terms of the agreement, ANH shareholders will receive 0.1688 shares of Ready Capital and $0.61 in cash for each share of ANH common stock that they own, representing implied consideration of approximately $2.70 based upon Ready Capital's December 15, 2020 closing price of $12.39. If you own ANH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/anh/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weisslaw-llp-reminds-work-nav-bft-and-anh-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301194665.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP