WeissLaw LLP Reminds WORK, MDCA, ANH And DUC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by salesforce.com, inc. ("Salesforce"). Under the terms of the agreement, WORK shareholders will receive $26.79 and 0.0776 shares of Salesforce common stock for each share of WORK that they own, representing implied per-share consideration of $44.05 based upon Salesforce's December 30, 2020 closing price of $222.40. If you own WORK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/work/

MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) - Get Report in connection with the company's proposed combination with Stagwell Media LP ("Stagwell"). Under the terms of the agreement, MDCA's shareholders will receive just 26% of the common equity of the post-transaction entity. If you own MDCA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/mdca/

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) - Get Report in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by Ready Capital Corporation ("RCC"). Under the terms of the agreement, ANH shareholders will receive 0.1688 shares of Ready Capital and $0.61 for each share of ANH common stock that they own, representing implied consideration of approximately $2.69 based upon RCC's December 30, 2020 closing price of $12.33. If you own ANH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/anh/

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (DUC) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (DUC) - Get Report in connection with the company's proposed merger with DNP Select Income Fund Inc. ("DNP"). Under the terms of the agreement, DNP will merge into DUC in a reverse merger that will result in DNP becoming a publicly-traded company. If you own DUC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/duc/

