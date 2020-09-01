WeissLaw LLP Reminds VAR, LVGO, And GLIBA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Siemens Healthineers AG. Under the terms of the agreement, VAR shareholders will receive $177.50 in cash for each share of VAR common stock that they own. If you own VAR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/varian-medical-systems-inc/

Livongo Health, Inc. (LVGO) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Livongo Health, Inc. (LVGO) - Get Reportin connection with the proposed merger of the company with Teladoc Health, Inc. ("TDOC"). Under the terms of the agreement, LVGO shareholders will receive 0.5920 TDOC shares and $11.33 in cash for each share of LVGO common stock they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $139.02 based upon TDOC's August 31, 2020 closing price of $215.69. If you own LVGO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/livongo-health-inc/

GCI Liberty, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GCI Liberty, Inc. in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Liberty Broadband. Under the terms of the transaction, Series A GLIBA shareholders will receive 0.580 shares of Liberty Broadband's Series C common stock for each share of GLIBA stock they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $81.25 based upon Liberty Broadband's August 31, 2020 closing price of $140.09. If you own GLIBA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/gci-liberty-inc/

