WeissLaw LLP Reminds RESI, CIT, MVC, And ALSK Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by a partnership led by Pretium Partners, LLC and Ares Management Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, RESI shareholders will receive $16.25 per share in cash. If you own RESI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/resi/

CIT Group Inc. (CIT) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CIT Group Inc. (CIT) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by First Citizens BancShares, Inc. ("FCNCA"). Under the terms of the agreement, CIT shareholders will receive 0.0620 FCNCA shares for each CIT share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $37.70 based upon FCNCA's December 15, 2020 closing price of $608.00. If you own CIT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/cit/

MVC Capital, Inc. (MVC) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MVC Capital, Inc. (MVC) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Barings BDC, Inc. ("BBDC"). Under the terms of the agreement, MVC shareholders will receive 0.94024 shares of BBDC common stock and $0.39 in cash for each MVC share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $9.03 based upon BBDC's December 15, 2020 closing price of $9.19. If you own MVC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/mvc-capital-inc/

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (ALSK) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (ALSK) - Get Reportin connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by a consortium comprised of Macquarie Capital and GCM Grosvenor. Under the terms of the agreement, ALSK shareholders will receive $3.00 in cash for each ALSK share that they hold. If you own ALSK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/ALSK/

