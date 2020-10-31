WeissLaw LLP Reminds PCPL, LOAK, SRAC, And OAC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (PCPL) WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (PCPL) in connection with the company's proposed merger with E2open Holdings, LLC ("E2open"). Under the terms of the agreement, PCPL will acquire E2open through a reverse merger, resulting in E2open becoming a publicly-traded company. If you own PCPL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/pcpl/

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (LOAK) WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (LOAK) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Danimer Scientific ("Danimer"). Under the terms of the agreement, LOAK will acquire Danimer through a reverse merger that will result in Danimer becoming a publicly-listed company. The transaction implies an equity value of $890 million for Danimer. If you own LOAK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/loak/

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Momentus Inc. ("Momentus"). Under the terms of the agreement, SRAC will acquire Momentus through a reverse merger that will result in Momentus becoming a publicly-listed company on the Nasdaq and trade under the ticker symbol "MNTS." The transaction implies an equity value of $1.2 billion for Momentus on a pro forma basis. If you own SRAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/srac/

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (OAC) - Get ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (OAC) - Get Report in connection with the company's proposed merger with Hims, Inc. ("Hims"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, OAC will acquire Hims through a reverse merger that will result in Hims becoming a publicly-listed company. If you own OAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/oac/

