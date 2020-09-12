WeissLaw LLP Reminds MXIM, ONDK, And OTEL Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Analog Devices, Inc. ("ADI"). Under the terms of the agreement, MXIM shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.63 shares of ADI common stock for each MXIM share they own, representing implied per-share consideration of $71.69 based upon ADI's September 11, 2020 closing price of $113.80. If you own MXIM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/maxim-integrated-products-inc/

On Deck Capital, Inc. (ONDK) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of On Deck Capital, Inc. (ONDK) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Enova International, Inc. ("ENVA"). Under the terms of the agreement, ONDK shareholders will receive 0.092 ENVA shares and $0.12 in cash for each share of ONDK common stock they own, representing implied per-share consideration of $1.64 based upon ENVA's September 11, 2020 closing price of $16.55. If you own ONDK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/on-deck-capital-inc/

Otelco, Inc. (OTEL) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Otelco, Inc. (OTEL) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by affiliates of Oak Hill Capital Management, LLC. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, OTEL shareholders will receive a mere $11.75 in cash for each share of OTEL common stock they own. If you own OTEL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/otelco-inc/

