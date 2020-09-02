WeissLaw LLP Reminds MJCO And MXIM Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP

Majesco

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Majesco in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Thoma Bravo, L.P. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MJCO shareholders will receive $13.10 in cash for each share of MJCO common stock that they own. If you own MJCO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/majesco/

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Analog Devices, Inc. ("ADI"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, MXIM shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.63 shares of ADI common stock for each MXIM share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $74.82 based upon ADI's September 1, 2020 closing price of $118.76. If you own MXIM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/maxim-integrated-products-inc/

