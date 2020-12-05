WeissLaw LLP Reminds IPHI, EMIS, And EIDX Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Inphi Corporation (IPHI) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Inphi Corporation (IPHI) - Get Report in connection with the company's proposed mixed cash-and-stock merger with Marvell Technology Group Ltd. ("MRVL"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, IPHI shareholders will receive $66.00 in cash and 2.323 shares of the newly-combined company for each IPHI share that they own. If you own IPHI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/iphi/

Emisphere Technologies Inc. (OTCM: EMIS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Emisphere Technologies, Inc. (OTCM: EMIS) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Novo Nordisk A/S ("Novo"). Under the terms of the agreement, EMIS stockholders are expected to receive approximately $7.82 for each share of EMIS common stock that they hold. Novo also entered into an agreement to acquire related royalty stream obligations owed to affiliates of MHR Fund Management LLC ("MHR") for $450 million. The investigation is focused on whether (i) the special committee of EMIS' board acted in the best interest of EMIS's minority shareholders in agreeing to the transaction, (ii) the consideration adequately compensates EMIS' minority shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed, in light of the fact that the majority of EMIS' shares are controlled by MHR and the EMIS board and MHR cashing out its' royalty stream interests. If you own EMIS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/EMIS/

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX) - Get Report in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. ("BridgeBio"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, EIDX shareholders can elect to receive either 1.85 shares of BridgeBio or $73.26 for each share of EIDX common stock that they own, subject to proration such that the aggregate cash portion will not exceed $175 million. If you own EIDX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/eidx/

