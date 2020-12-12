WeissLaw LLP Reminds EIDX, IPHI, TGC, And APXT Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX) - Get Report in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. ("BridgeBio"). Under the terms of the agreement, EIDX shareholders can elect to receive either 1.85 shares of BridgeBio or $73.26 for each share of EIDX common stock that they own, subject to proration such that the aggregate cash portion will not exceed $175 million. Notably, there is an active alternative bidder offering nearly $50.00/share more that is currently being frozen out and prevented from engaging with EIDX. If you own EIDX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/eidx/

Inphi Corporation (IPHI) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Inphi Corporation (IPHI) - Get Report in connection with the company's proposed mixed cash-and-stock merger with Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Under the terms of the merger agreement, IPHI shareholders will receive $66.00 in cash and 2.323 shares of the newly-combined company for each IPHI share that they own. If you own IPHI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/iphi/

Tengasco Inc. (TGC) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tengasco Inc. (TGC) - Get Report in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held Riley Exploration-Permian, LLC ("Riley"), pursuant to which TGC will issue shares of TGC common stock to Riley members and the new combined entity will trade under the new ticker symbol "REPX." If you own TGC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/tgc/

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) in connection with the company's proposed merger with AvePoint Inc. ("AvePoint"). Under the terms of the agreement, APXT will acquire AvePoint through a reverse merger that will result in AvePoint becoming a public company. If you own APXT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/apxt/

