WeissLaw LLP Reminds CPAH, CKH And LORL Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

CounterPath Corporation (CPAH) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CounterPath Corporation (CPAH) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Alianza, Inc. ("Alianza"). Under the terms of the agreement, CPAH shareholders will receive only $3.49 in cash for each share of CPAH common stock they own. Critically, certain CPAH directors and insiders, including the Board chairman and his son, hold approximately 51% of the company's stock and have agreed to vote in favor of the deal. If you own CPAH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/cpah/

SEACOR Holdings Inc. (CKH) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SEACOR Holdings Inc. (CKH) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an affiliate of American Industrial Partners. Under the terms of the agreement, CKH shareholders will receive $41.50 in cash for CKH common stock they hold. If you own CKH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/ckh/

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) - Get Report in connection with the proposed interested-party combination of LORL and Telesat Canada ("Telesat") into a new Canadian public company ("New Telesat"). Under the terms of the agreement, LORL shareholders can elect common shares of New Telesat or units of a Canadian limited partnership for each share of LORL they own. Upon consummation, LORL minority shareholders will control only 26% of New Telesat, while insiders MHR Fund Management LLC, Public Sector Pension Investment Board, and Telesat management will control the remaining 74%. If you own LORL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/lorl/

