WeissLaw LLP Reminds CPAA, TOTA, And LFAC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp. (CPAA) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp. (CPAA) - Get Report in connection with the company's proposed merger with Advantage Solutions Inc. ("Advantage Solutions"), a privately-held sales and marketing company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CPAA will acquire Advantage Solutions through a reverse merger that will result in Advantage Solutions becoming a public company listed company. The proposed transaction implies an initial enterprise value for Advantage Solutions of approximately $5.2 billion. If you own CPAA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/conyers-park-ii-acquisition-corp/

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (TOTA) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ: TOTA, TOTAU, TOTAW, TOTAR) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. ("Clene"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Tottenham will acquire Clene through a reverse merger that will result in Clene becoming a public company listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The proposed transaction values Clene at $542.5 million, and the new entity will receive $25 million from Tottenham's trust account. If you own TOTA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/tottenham-acquisition-i-limited/

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of Landsea Homes Incorporated ("Landsea Homes"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, LFAC will acquire Landsea Homes through a reverse merger that will result in Landsea Homes becoming a publicly-listed company. The combined company is expected to have a pro forma equity value of approximately $510 million. Upon closing, Landsea Homes' founder, Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd., will own 67.4% of the combined company. If you own LFAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/lf-capital-acquisition-corp/

