WeissLaw LLP Reminds BYFC, OTEL And PTI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) - Get Report in connection with the proposed stock-for-stock merger of equals with CFBanc Corporation ("City First"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, City First shareholders will receive 13.626 shares of BYFC for each share of City First common stock they own. If you own BYFC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/broadway-financial-corporation/

Otelco Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Otelco Inc. in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by affiliates of Oak Hill Capital Management, LLC. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, OTEL shareholders will receive a mere $11.75 in cash for each share of OTEL common stock they own. If you own OTEL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/otelco-inc/

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) - Get Report in connection with the company's proposed reverse merger with Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. ("Yumanity"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, PTI will acquire all outstanding shares of Yumanity in exchange for newly-issued shares of PTI common stock, and the combined entity will operate under the Yumanity name. Following consummation, Yumanity shareholders will own 67.5% of the new entity, with existing PTI shareholders owning only 32.5%. If you own PTI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/proteostasis-therapeutics-inc/

