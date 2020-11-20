WeissLaw LLP Reminds ALSK, EIGI, AKER, And TNAV Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (ALSK) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (ALSK) - Get Reportin connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by a consortium comprised of Macquarie Capital and GCM Grosvenor. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, ALSK shareholders will receive $3.00 per share in cash for each share of ALSK common stock that they hold. If you own ALSK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/ALSK/

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (EIGI) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (EIGI) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, EIGI shareholders will receive $9.50 per share in cash for each share of EIGI that they hold. If you own EIGI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/EIGI/

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER) - Get Report in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("MyMD"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, AKER and MyMD will combine resulting in current MyMD stockholders owning 80% of the combined post-close company, leaving AKER stockholders with a mere 20% of the new entity. If you own AKER shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/AKER/

Telenav , Inc. (TNAV) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Telenav , Inc. (TNAV) - Get Report in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by V99, Inc., a corporation led by TNAV's President and CEO HP Jin. TNAV shareholders will receive only $4.80 for each share of TNAV that they hold, which appears to significantly undervalue TNAV especially in light of the conflicts inherent in the transaction. If you own TNAV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/TNAV/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weisslaw-llp-reminds-alsk-eigi-aker-and-tnav-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301177750.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP