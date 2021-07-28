WeInfuse Launches Distributor Connect Program

AUSTIN and DALLAS, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infusion software and consulting services company WeInfuse has launched the Distributor Connect Program, a unique offering for medication distributors who would like an opportunity to work more closely with...

AUSTIN and DALLAS, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infusion software and consulting services company WeInfuse has launched the Distributor Connect Program, a unique offering for medication distributors who would like an opportunity to work more closely with their specialty infusion customers using WeInfuse. Through the Distributor Connect Program, WeInfuse clients may order their medications from participating distributors directly within the WeInfuse software.

Besse Medical, a part of AmerisourceBergen, is the first to participate in the Program. "We are very excited to be a part of the Distributor Connect Program with WeInfuse," said Eric Besse, VP of Business Information Solutions at Besse Medical. "The Program will not only benefit the customer, it will also enhance our supply chain services, reporting, and inventory information. The added promotional recognition is also great from a business standpoint."

Some of the target specialties include rheumatology, gastroenterology, neurology, allergy & immunology, and infectious disease. Participating distributors who join the program can offer their customers direct connectivity and data services that improve the customer experience and create efficiencies for both parties.

"We're excited to have Besse Medical as the first distributor to join our Distributor Connect Program. The mutual benefits for both WeInfuse and medication distributors are immense, and we hope other companies will take the initiative to join and benefit from this Program," said Bryan Johnson, CEO of WeInfuse.

Key benefits included in the program are supply chain services, promotional recognition, and data services and reporting. Under supply chain services, distributors integrate with the WeInfuse software platform enabling customers to place medication orders directly from within the WeInfuse software platform and receive corresponding shipping notices and invoices through EDI or API services. With enhanced data services and reporting, connected customers and participating distributors will gain better access to supply chain reporting such as shipment status, current stock levels, and other inventory information. Lastly, participating distributors and WeInfuse will cross-promote the Program and the integration to their mutual prospective and current clients.

WeInfuse is the premier software provider for infusion therapy in the United States. WeInfuse works with physician-based infusion suites and infusion centers to deliver a truly simplified workflow. Backed by 30+ years of experience, WeInfuse software and consulting services help take the confusion out of infusion. Contact us at info@weinfuse.com to learn more.

www.weinfuse.com

