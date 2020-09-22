Weight Lifting And Cardio Are A Waste Of Time Reports Wall Street Journal Best Selling Book

Dr. John Jaquish Has Debunked the Theory That Achieving the Highest Level of Fitness Requires Endless Hours in the Gym Spent on Weights and Cardio

NEVADA CITY, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. John Jaquish has been named a Best Selling Author by The Wall Street Journal after releasing his latest book " Weight Lifting is a Waste of Time. " The book explores the scientific evidence that variable resistance training is the key to achieving optimal physical fitness levels and an athletic physique. Dr. Jaquish uses this book to explain how 10 minutes per day with the right equipment is all someone needs to make a significant difference in their strength and fitness.

Dr. Jaquish gained the attention of millions with his research and inventions in bone health. More recently, through his invention of the X3 Bar home workout system, Dr. Jaquish has helped thousands of people and professional athletes more effectively build their muscle with less risk of injury.

The X3 bar allows users to take full advantage of variable resistance training and the science discussed in "Weight Lifting is a Waste of Time" as the key to an effective strength-building 10-minute workout. Dr. Jaquish invented X3 Bar to take advantage of the physiological principle that humans are capable of exerting 7x more energy in their strong range. By taking advantage of this, the X3 Bar system allows people to achieve muscle growth in far less time than free weights, thus, positioning the X3 Bar as the implementation of the methods described in his book.

Following the launch of "Weight Lifting is a Waste of Time in August 2020, it received rave reviews from physicians, professional athletes, astronauts, and others seeking a healthier lifestyle. This book is for anyone who has tried at-home workout programs, those looking to increase their overall wellness during a repressive pandemic, people interested in "biohacking," athletes looking to stay in shape while avoiding injury, and professionals that are always on the go. Dr. Jaquish's research and developments are backed by science and are a fit for every lifestyle.

About Dr. John Jaquish:

Dr. John Jaquish was named a Best Selling Author by The Wall Street Journal. He partnered with Tony Robbins and OsteoStrong to bring the world's most effective bone density-building medical device to hundreds of locations around the world. Scientific discoveries based on his first invention drove his second invention, X3: the world's most powerful muscle-building device.

Quote from Ben Greenfield, New York Times bestselling author:

"Dr. Jaquish's new book lays out the most interesting research and discoveries he uncovered during his process of creating what I consider to be some very smart and innovative fitness tools. He highlights key takeaways about optimizing human physiology through physical interventions, and I would consider it to be a fascinating and illuminating read with good, actionable insights for anyone interested in improving their health and fitness."

Contact:

