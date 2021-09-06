WEIFENG TECHNOLOGY Announces Strategic Partnerships With SEAS YOUNG And MUST GROUP

SINGAPORE, Sept. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WEIFENG TECHNOLOGY announces its strategic partnership with Hong Kong-based SEAS YOUNG and Malaysia-based MUST GROUP on NFT payment technology and blockchain-secured solutions for human resource and payroll...

SINGAPORE, Sept. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WEIFENG TECHNOLOGY announces its strategic partnership with Hong Kong-based SEAS YOUNG and Malaysia-based MUST GROUP on NFT payment technology and blockchain-secured solutions for human resource and payroll management systems.

WEIFENG TECHNOLOGY is a Singapore-based technology company that specializes in blockchain-powered solutions and NFT (non-fungible token) payment gateways and payment solutions. The company has a blockchain-powered digital wallet application which is available on both Android and IOS platforms. The company has recently launched JERITEX Exchange, which operates on the Binance Smart Chain ("BSC") protocol.

Today, WEIFENG TECHNOLOGY is proud to announce two strategic partnerships -- with SEAS YOUNG, a leading company with core businesses in property, transportation, hospitality and investment sectors in Hong Kong and Macau; and MUST GROUP, a pioneer of Malaysia's Luxury Retail sector with 50 prestigious international brands under their portfolio.

The strategic partnerships cover two key areas; firstly, on technology cooperation and technology transfer of NFT payment gateway. WEIFENG's NFT technology offers customers of SEAS YOUNG and MUST GROUP a wider choice of payment gateways beyond their current options such as: VISA®, Mastercard®, PayPal®, AliPay®, VNPay®, etc. The second area of partnership provides blockchain-powered solutions to significantly improve efficiency and security of the human resource and payroll systems at SEAS YOUNG and MUST GROUP.

WEIFENG TECHNOLOGY is glad to partner with two leading corporations in the region that will contribute to sales growth for their businesses and improve efficiency and security of their operations. Today's announcement also reflects the exciting growth of the NFT payment technology and other blockchain-powered solutions.

WEIFENG TECHNOLOGY intends to expand into other areas of partnership with SEAS YOUNG and MUST GROUP. At same time, WEIFENG TECHNOLOGY is actively developing and pursuing strategic partnership opportunities with other companies and e-commerce platforms that specialize in fashion, cosmetics, smartphone, sports goods and luxury goods across Asia, America and Europe in the near future.

For more information on WEIFENG TECHNOLOGY, please visit: https://www.weifengtech.org/

For more information on SEAS YOUNG, please visit: https://seasyounghk.com/

For more information on MUST GROUP, please visit: https://mustgroups.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weifeng-technology-announces-strategic-partnerships-with-seas-young-and-must-group-301368948.html

SOURCE WEIFENG TECHNOLOGY