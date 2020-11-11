WeHOPE Launches Giving Season Campaign With 'Projecting Hope' Event To Be Held During Hunger And Homelessness Awareness Week

City of San Jose and the Office of Mayor Sam Liccardo join WeHOPE and community partners (Destination Home, Silicon Valley Community Foundation, CityTeam and Avanath) to shed light on how strategic partnerships are addressing San Francisco Bay Area homelessness

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights:

'Projecting Hope' aims to put a spotlight on the success culminating from collaborative community partnerships, as well as the massive work that still needs to be done to address the San Francisco Bay Area homelessness crisis.

homelessness crisis. Timed during Hunger and Homeless Awareness week, 'Projecting Hope' will project, over three nights, portraits of four individuals getting healthy, employed and housed thanks to programs and services offered through City of San Jose , WeHOPE and collaborative partners.

, WeHOPE and collaborative partners. Kickoff takes place at City Hall on November 18 at 6 p.m. Pacific Time with a 'turn the lights on' media event, where Mayor Sam Liccardo will speak on the critical role community partnerships play in working to eradicate homelessness.

at with a 'turn the lights on' media event, where Mayor will speak on the critical role community partnerships play in working to eradicate homelessness. This event launches WeHOPE's giving season campaign with a goal of raising $250,000 by December 31, 2020 . Corporations, organizations, individuals can all make a difference through donating. For more information, visit weHOPE.org, call 650-779-4637 or Text DIGNITY to 56512 to give.

Due to the global pandemic and rising housing costs, the homelessness and hunger crises in the San Francisco Bay Area have never been more critical. WeHOPE, a non-profit organization dedicated to addressing hunger and homelessness, today announced it is working with the City of San Jose and community partners CityTeam, Destination Home, Silicon Valley Community Foundation and Avanath Capital Management to kick off its giving season campaign with an event dubbed 'Projecting Hope.' Running three nights during Hunger and Homelessness Awareness week, the event will project onto the San Jose City Hall north tower building large portrait images of individuals who are living proof that the homeless, marginalized and formerly incarcerated can regain their dignity and successfully benefit from programs that provide access to hygiene, healthy food, housing services and employment opportunities.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said, "WeHOPE has been on the frontlines fighting the homelessness crisis with innovative and cost-effective solutions—but we still have a long road ahead. Every San Josean deserves to

have a safe, dignified place to lay their head at night, and I am thankful for the passion of community leaders like Pastor Paul Bains and the dedication of City employees as we work together to house our most vulnerable residents."

"The sun might go down every evening, but there are still people out there at night in need of hope and an actionable path to self-sustainability," said Pastor Paul Bains, founder of WeHOPE. "We'd like to thank the Office of Mayor Liccardo, City of San Jose and our community strategic partners for their support on the homelessness crisis facing our cities. We are so proud to take a moment with our partners to share our success in getting people healthy, employed and housed in San Jose. There are thousands more, real people fighting for their lives, fighting to be seen, and fighting for hope on a daily basis. This issue isn't going away unless we can work together as a community—we need your help."

Stories:

This innovative and beautiful projection display will feature black and white portraits of individuals, who have proudly regained dignity and shared their stories to raise important awareness on homelessness in San Jose. To learn more about their stories, visit here.

Partner Quotes:

For a complete list of executive quotes from partner organizations CityTeam, Destination Home, Avanath Capital Management and Silicon Valley Community Foundation on how strategic partnerships are changing the landscape of the Bay Area homelessness crisis, visit here.

An addition to partnering with the City of San Jose and other local nonprofits, foundations and corporations, WeHOPE relies on donations to fund its important programs like its innovative Hope Health Mobile Vehicles and innovative Dignity on Wheels mobile hygiene fleet which provide showers, laundry and restroom facilities, as well as virtual medical attention and comprehensive case management for the severely marginalized members in the San Francisco Bay Area. To date, WeHOPE has provided over 30,000 mobile showers and over 13,000 mobile loads of laundry for homeless living in San Jose. Additionally, WeHOPE provides critical access to clean water, handwashing stations, porta-potties and other hygienic support for the homeless, all of which require funding.

For every $25 donated, a hot holiday meal can be served, and a week's worth of non-perishable groceries can be delivered to neighbors living in encampments. To support WeHOPE's campaign, text DIGNITY to 56512 to give,call (650) 779-4637 or visit www.WeHOPE.org to learn how you, your family, your corporation or your organization can get involved in making an impact on the San Francisco Bay Area homelessness crisis.

About WeHOPEThe mission of WeHOPE is to help people become healthy, employed and housed using innovative solutions. WeHOPE's Mobile Homeless Services meets the needs of the homeless where they are through initiatives that include access to free showers, laundry, safe parking for vehicle dwellers, virtual medical assessments and comprehensive case management to assist in securing permanent housing. WeHOPE currently serves 4 counties and 17 cities throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, including San Jose, San Francisco and Oakland. To learn more about WeHOPE and how you can get involved, visit www.weHOPE.org

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wehope-launches-giving-season-campaign-with-projecting-hope-event-to-be-held-during-hunger-and-homelessness-awareness-week-301170642.html

SOURCE WeHOPE