WeHealth™ Digital Medicine And BioSerenity Initiate A New Phase To Accelerate Cardioskin™ Commercialization

PARIS and ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeHealth™ Digital Medicine, Servier Group's e-health division, and BioSerenity, today announced that BioSerenity acquired the global distribution rights to Cardioskin TM, the first WeHealth TM digital solution co-developed with a start-up, to accelerate the commercialization of Cardioskin™.

After successfully collaborating to develop Cardioskin ™, the long-term connected 15 lead electrocardiographic (ECG) medical device, with the potential to enhance the care of patients suffering from severe heart conditions, BioSerenity and WeHealth ™ Digital Medicine have initiated a new phase of the device commercialization to deploy Cardioskin ™ as part of BioSerenity's remote Cardiology service: Cardiophy ™. This agreement will accelerate the deployment of Cardioskin TM in selected countries of Europe, Asia, and North America.

In exchange for acquiring the global distribution rights to Cardioskin ™, BioSerenity will provide Servier both upfront payments and variable fees on future net sales. Furthermore, Servier is available to provide expertise in clinical research and scientific activities on an as needed basis.

"In today's world, digital health care is becoming more prevalent," said Pierre-Yves Frouin, Chief Executive Officer of BioSerenity. "Dr. David Guez, founder of Servier's WeHealth Digital Medicine, had the vision to develop remote Cardiology. Thanks to our fruitful collaboration with the innovative mindset of WeHealth team, we will bring that vision to life and accelerate the deployment of the Cardioskin™ for the benefit of patients and doctors."

Mr. Frouin also added, "We have benefited from Servier's expertise and support in Cardiology and will deploy Cardioskin™ using the BioSerenity model that has proven to be successful in Sleep and Neurology."

Dr. Loïc de Chassey, General Manager of Servier's e-health division, WeHealth ™ Digital Medicine, said, "This new step in our partnership with BioSerenity demonstrates once again our commitment to patients and healthcare professionals we seek to serve with innovative digital solutions. This transaction illustrates the agility of BioSerenity and Servier, and their value as partners to do everything possible to bring patients and healthcare professionals innovation in Cardiology. This commitment to improve the daily lives of patients and healthcare professionals benefits all healthcare stakeholders."

About Cardioskin ™

Cardioskin™ is a CE marked medical device in Europe and has 510(k) medical device clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Cardioskin™ is a wearable, wireless medical device for adults which allows acquisition, recording, storage, transmission, and displaying of multi-lead electrocardiographic (ECG) information for evaluation by a physician.

About BioSerenity

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Paris, France, and Atlanta, GA, USA, BioSerenity is an innovative medical technology company focused on Healthcare as a Service, IoMT, A.I. and real-world evidence in Neurology, Sleep Medicine, and Cardiology. BioSerenity provides remote diagnostic services in the U.S., France, and Caribbean. BioSerenity is also the preferred provider for several Contract Research Organizations and prominent University Medical Facilities across the US, France, and other parts of the world for hospital and ambulatory diagnostic services in Neurology, Cardiology, and Sleep Medicine. BioSerenity is a Next40 company.

For more information, visit: www.bioserenity.com

Follow BioSerenity on Social Media: LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About WeHealth™ Digital Medicine

WeHealth Digital Medicine, aims to improve the daily life of patients and health professionals' alike using digital means. WeHealth Digital Medicine is the e-Health business unit of the Servier Group.

WeHealth Digital Medicine proposes innovative digital and connected solutions as well as services by making the most of collected data, to ensure better individual monitoring of the patient and to better prevent and predict the evolution of the disease mainly in cardiovascular, neurology, diabetes, and oncology fields. In an open innovative approach, WeHealth Digital Medicine identifies the most promising start-ups in e-health, in France and internationally, to co-develop solutions. In this way, WeHealth Digital Medicine contributes to the creation of an ecosystem of partners to facilitate and accelerate the development, industrialization, and distribution of innovations and to make them accessible to the greatest number.

For more information, visit: www.wehealth-digitalmedicine.com

Follow WeHealth TM Digital Medicine on social Media: LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Servier

Servier is a global pharmaceutical group governed by a Foundation. Relying on a solid geographical presence and revenue of €4.7 billion in 2020 achieved in 150 countries, Servier employs 22,500 people worldwide. Servier is an independent group that invests over 20% of its brand-name revenue in Research and Development every year. To accelerate therapeutic innovation for the benefit of patients, the Group is committed to open and collaborative innovation with academic partners, pharmaceutical groups, and biotech companies. It also integrates the patient's voice at the heart of its activities, from research to support beyond the pill.

A leader in cardiology, the ambition of the Servier Group is to become a recognized and innovative player in oncology. Its growth is based on a sustained commitment to cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology and immuno-inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. To promote access to healthcare for all, the Servier Group also offers a range of quality generic drugs covering most pathologies.

For more information, visit: www.servier.com

Follow Servier on social media: LinkedIn and Twitter.

BioSerenity press contact: Kassandra Keller: 291916@email4pr.com - Tel. +1 561 762 2694

Servier Group press contacts: Sonia Marques: 291916@email4pr.com - Tel. +33 (0)1 55 72 40 21 / + 33 (0)7 84 28 76 13Jean-Clément Vergeau: 291916@email4pr.com - Tel. +33 (0)1 55 72 46 16 / +33 (0)6 79 56 75 96

DisclosuresThis press release and materials distributed in connection with this communication contain forward-looking statements, beliefs and opinions concerning Servier. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results. The content of this document is a summary only, is not complete, and does not include all material information about Servier and its Affiliates.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wehealth-digital-medicine-and-bioserenity-initiate-a-new-phase-to-accelerate-cardioskin-commercialization-301234017.html

SOURCE BioSerenity, Inc.