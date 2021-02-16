WeHealth™ Digital Medicine And BioSerenity Initiate A New Phase To Accelerate Cardioskin™ Commercialization

PARIS and ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeHealth ™ Digital Medicine (e-health division of the Servier Group) and BioSerenity announced today that BioSerenity gains global distribution rights for Cardioskin ™, the first WeHealth ™ digital Solution co-developped with a start-up, to accelerate the commercialization of Cardioskin ™.

After successfully collaborating to develop the Cardioskin ™, the only long-term connected15 lead ECG medical device with the potential to enhance the care of patients suffering from severe heart conditions, BioSerenity and WeHealth ™ Digital Medicine have initiated a new phase of the device commercialization to deploy the Cardioskin ™ as part of BioSerenity's remote cardiology service: Cardiophy ™. This agreement will accelerate the deployment of Cardioskin ™ in selected countries in Europe, Asia and North America.

BioSerenity acquires Cardioskin ™ global distribution rights and associated trademarks, in return for which WeHealth ™ Digital Medicine will receive from BioSerenity immediate payments and variable fees depending on future net sales. WeHealth ™ is available to continue to bring its expertise with the device in clinical research activities, communication, and other scientific activities, on an as needed basis.

Pierre-Yves Frouin, CEO of BioSerenity, stated, "In a post-Covid-19 world, digital health care is becoming more prevalent. Dr. David Guez, founder of WeHealth Digital Medicine, had the vision to develop remote Cardiology. Thanks to our fruitful collaboration with the innovative mindset of WeHealth team managed by Dr. Loïc de Chassey, we will bring that vision to life and accelerate the deployment of the Cardioskin ™ for the benefit of patients and doctors."

Pierre-Yves Frouin also added, "We have benefited from Servier's expertise and support in Cardiology and we will deploy the Cardioskin ™ using the BioSerenity model that has proven to be successful in Sleep and Neurology. Tens of thousands of patients are diagnosed through BioSerenity's solutions every year."

Dr. Loïc de Chassey, General Manager of WeHealth ™ Digital Medicine, said : "This new step in our partnership with BioSerenity demonstrates once again our commitment to patients and healthcare professionals we seek to serve with innovative digital solutions. With BioSerenity, we have been able to articulate a new agreement building on both parties' strengths. This agreement illustrates the agility of BioSerenity and Wehealth ™ and their value as partners to do everything possible to bring patients and healthcare professionals innovation in Cardiology. This commitment to improve the daily lives of patients and healthcare professionals benefits all healthcare stakeholders."

About BioSerenityFounded in 2014 and headquartered in Paris, France, and Atlanta, GA, USA, BioSerenity is an innovative medical technology company focused on Healthcare as a Service, IoMT, A.I. and real-world evidence in Neurology, Sleep Medicine, and Cardiology. BioSerenity provides remote diagnostic services in the U.S., France, and Caribbean. BioSerenity is also the preferred provider for several Contract Research Organizations and prominent University Medical Facilities across the US, France, and other parts of the world for hospital and ambulatory diagnostic services in Neurology, Cardiology, and Sleep Medicine. BioSerenity is a Next40 company.

About WeHealth Digital MedicineLaunched in November 2016, WeHealth ™ Digital Medicine, the eHealth division of the Servier Group aims to improve the daily lives of patients and health professionals alike using digital means. WeHealth ™ Digital Medicine proposes innovative digital and connected solutions and services by making the most of collected data, to ensure better individual monitoring of the patient and to better prevent and predict the evolution of disease. In an open innovative approach, WeHealth ™ Digital Medicine identifies the most promising start-ups in e-health, in France and internationally, to co-develop solutions. In this way, WeHealth ™ Digital Medicine contributes to the creation of an ecosystem of partners to facilitate and accelerate the development, industrialization and distribution of innovations and to render them accessible to the greatest number.

